Friends 2022 2023: eliminated, who was eliminated today, February 19th
FRIENDS 2022 2023 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated during today’s episode of Amici, Sunday 19 February 2023, at 2 pm on Canale 5? There were no eliminations during the episode. However, Jore’s farewell during the week should be noted. Gianmarco, Angelina and Maddalena won the evening jersey.
Competitors in the race
There are 19 students who entered the Amici school in 2022-2023, with their respective teachers. Let’s see them together:
- NDG – Lorella Cuccarini
- Federica – Arisa/ Lorella Cuccarini
- Wax – Arisa
- Little G – Rudy Zerbi
- Clique – Arisa/Lorella Cuccarini
- Andrea – Arisa
- Aaron – Rudy Zerbi/Arisa
- Tommy Dali – Rudy Zerbi
- Niveo – Lorella/Cuccarini
- Ramón – Alessandra Celentano
- Rita – Alessandra Celentano
- Gianmarco – Alessandra Celentano
- Megan – Raimondo Todaro
- Samu – Emanuel Lo
- Ludovica – Emanuel Lo
- Magdalene – Raimondo Todaro / Emanuel Lo
- Matthias – Raimondo Todaro
- Asia – Raimondo Todaro
- Samuel Antinelli – Raimondo Todaro
Streaming and TV
We saw today’s eliminations, February 19, 2023, at Amici, but where to see all the episodes live on TV and in streaming? Appointment every Sunday at 2 pm on Canale 5 for the new edition of Maria De Filippi’s talent show. If you are not at home, you can retrieve your bet at any time on Mediaset Play thanks to the on-demand function.
