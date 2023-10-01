Friends 2023 competitors, who are the students of the class. The names of the singers and dancers

Who are the names of the competitors (students) of Amici 2023? Maria De Filippi’s talent has restarted with a new edition, and the teachers have chosen the singers and dancers who will form this year’s class. The teachers of this edition of Amici are Anna Pettinelli, Rudy Zerbi, Lorella Cuccarini for singing, Alessandra Celentano, Raimondo Todaro, Emanuel Lo for dance. Here are the names of all the students.

Singers

Matthew, 22 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli and Rudy Zerbi)

Mew, 24 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli and Lorella Cuccarini)

Stella, 18 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Holy Francisco, (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Petit, 18 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Francesco – Spacehippiez, (chosen by Lorella Cuccarini)

Holden – Joseph Carta, 23 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Lil Jolie, 23 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Sarah, 17 years old (chosen by Lorella Cuccarini)

Ezio, 19 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Friends 2023: dancers

Dustin, 21 years old (chosen by Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo)

Mary Sol, 17 years old (chosen by Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo)

Nicholas, 22 years old (chosen by Raimondo Todaro)

Elia, 25 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Simone Galluzzo (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Chiara Porcariello, 18 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Sofia, 17 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro)

Gaia, 22 years old (chosen by Raimondo Todaro)

Kumo, 22 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro)

