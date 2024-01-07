Friends 2023-2024, why Gaia, Sofia and Nicholas are absent: the reason

Why are Gaia, Sofia and Nicholas absent from today's episode, 7 January 2024, of Amici 2023-2024 broadcast on Canale 5? We'll tell you right away: there's no mystery, the three are absent due to the fever which forced three of the boys to withdraw. They will definitely be back in the next one airing on January 14th.

During today's episode Giordana Angi and Tancredi will be guests. Garrison Rochelle arrived for the dance improvisation competition. As for the challenges and trials. Holden won the Radio Zeta contest, so her song will be in high rotation. But Petit also rejoiced, as her song became a “new hit”. The improvisation competition – which will probably be broadcast during daytime the following Monday – was tackled by Giovanni, Simone and Marisol. Simone won. No student, however, was eliminated. Petit overtook Nova while Martina overtook Kia. Logically there was no shortage of discussions: between Matthew and Rudy Zerbi but also between Sarah and Zerbi himself. The Marlù challenge? Dustin, who had a singing lesson, won.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Gaia, Sofia and Nicholas are absent, but where to see Amici 2023-2024 live on TV and in streaming? Appointment every Sunday at 2pm on Canale 5 for the new edition of Maria De Filippi's talent show. If you are not at home you can recover your bet at any time on Mediaset Play thanks to the on demand function.