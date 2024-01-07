Friends 2023-2024: previews and guests of today's episode, January 7th. Students, professors, competitors, streaming, Canale 5

Today, Sunday 7 January 2024, a new episode of Amici 2023-2024 is broadcast on Canale 5, Maria De Filippi's program which for years has launched many talents both in the musical and dance fields. Appointment every Sunday at 2pm. Every day then there will be the usual daytime on Canale 5. But what are the previews and today's guests? Here's everything you need to know.

Previews, guests, students, professors

Today, 7 January 2024, at 2pm a new episode of Amici di Maria De Filippi will be broadcast. Guests: Giordana Angi and Tancredi. While it seems that for this episode the singing and dancing judges were the same professors. Garrison Rochelle arrived for the dance improvisation competition. Let's move on to the rankings: before singing the students saw a ranking given by the sum of the teachers' votes. Midas is down and then Maria De Filippi tried to comfort him. After singing, the updated ranking is as follows:

Mew

Petit

Holden

Lil Jolie

Martina

He gives me

Matthew

Ayle

Malia

Sarah

For dance, however:

Marisol and Lucia

Kumo

John

Dustin

Simon

Absent from the episode due to fever: Gaia, Sofia and Nicholas.

As for the other challenges and tests. Holden won the Radio Zeta contest, so her song will be in high rotation. But Petit also rejoiced, as her song became a “new hit”. The improvisation competition – which will probably be broadcast during daytime the following Monday – was tackled by Giovanni, Simone and Marisol. Simone won. No student, however, was eliminated. Petit overtook Nova while Martina overtook Kia. Logically there was no shortage of discussions: between Matthew and Rudy Zerbi but also between Sarah and Zerbi himself. The Marlù challenge? Dustin, who is giving a singing lesson, won.

SINGERS

Matthew, 22 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli and Rudy Zerbi)

Mew, 24 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli and Lorella Cuccarini)

Stella, 18 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Holy Francisco, (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Petit, 18 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Francesco – Spacehippiez, (chosen by Lorella Cuccarini)

Holden – Joseph Carta, 23 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Lil Jolie, 23 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Sarah, 17 years old (chosen by Lorella Cuccarini)

Ezio, 19 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

DANCERS

Dustin, 21 years old (chosen by Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo)

Mary Sol, 17 years old (chosen by Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo)

Nicholas, 22 years old (chosen by Raimondo Todaro)

Elia, 25 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Simone Galluzzo (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Chiara Porcariello, 18 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Sofia, 17 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro)

Gaia, 22 years old (chosen by Raimondo Todaro)

Kumo, 22 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro)

Streaming and TV

Where to see Amici 2023-2024 live on TV and in streaming? Appointment every Sunday at 2pm on Canale 5 for the new edition of Maria De Filippi's talent show. If you are not at home you can recover your bet at any time on Mediaset Play thanks to the on demand function.