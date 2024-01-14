Friends 2023-2024: previews and guests of today's episode, January 14th. Students, professors, competitors, streaming, Canale 5

Today, Sunday 14 January 2024, a new episode of Amici 2023-2024 is broadcast on Canale 5, Maria De Filippi's program which for years has launched many talents both in the musical and dance fields. Appointment every Sunday at 2pm. Every day then there will be the usual daytime on Canale 5. But what are the previews and today's guests? Here's everything you need to know.

Today, January 14, 2024, a new episode of Amici di Maria De Filippi will be broadcast at 2pm. Guests: Alberto Urso and Matteo Romano. Samanta Togni and Anbeta Toromani judged the dance competition. Arisa was the judge of the singing competition. Sebastian is back as a professional. There were no eliminations. Lucia won the Oreo test while Simone won the Marlu test. New unreleased songs for Mida, Petit, Malia and Ayle. Giovanni and Kumo won both challenges, beating respectively a girl named Giorgia and a dancer, Alessandro. Martina is first in the singing rankings. Lil Jolie, however, came in last. For the dance circuit, first Dustin. Nicholas, on the other hand, occupies the lowest step of the ranking.

Improvisation competition on freedom and reflection held by Dustin, Lucia and Gaia. Alessandra Celentano's dancer wins again. Worth highlighting is a new argument between Lorella Cuccarini and Anna Pettinelli and a heated clash between Nicholas and Alessandra Celentano. During the discussion a lady from the audience shouts something at the dance teacher and Maria De Filippi brings her down on stage to make her points heard.

Matthew, 22 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli and Rudy Zerbi)

Mew, 24 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli and Lorella Cuccarini)

Stella, 18 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Holy Francisco, (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Petit, 18 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Francesco – Spacehippiez, (chosen by Lorella Cuccarini)

Holden – Joseph Carta, 23 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Lil Jolie, 23 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Sarah, 17 years old (chosen by Lorella Cuccarini)

Ezio, 19 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Dustin, 21 years old (chosen by Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo)

Mary Sol, 17 years old (chosen by Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo)

Nicholas, 22 years old (chosen by Raimondo Todaro)

Elia, 25 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Simone Galluzzo (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Chiara Porcariello, 18 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Sofia, 17 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro)

Gaia, 22 years old (chosen by Raimondo Todaro)

Kumo, 22 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro)

Where to see Amici 2023-2024 live on TV and in streaming? Appointment every Sunday at 2pm on Canale 5 for the new edition of Maria De Filippi's talent show. If you are not at home you can recover your bet at any time on Mediaset Play thanks to the on demand function.