Friends 2023-2024: eliminated, who was eliminated today, January 7, Channel 5

FRIENDS 2023-2024 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated during the episode of Amici broadcast today, Sunday 7 January 2024, at 2pm on Canale 5? During the episode, recorded in recent days, there were no eliminations. Holden won the Radio Zeta contest, so her song will be in high rotation. But Petit also rejoiced, as her song became a “new hit”. The improvisation competition – which will probably be broadcast during daytime the following Monday – was tackled by Giovanni, Simone and Marisol. Simone won. Absent from the episode due to fever: Gaia, Sofia and Nicholas.

The competitors in the race

There are 19 students who have entered the Amici school 2023-2024, with their respective teachers. Let's see them together:

SINGERS

Matthew, 22 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli and Rudy Zerbi)

Mew, 24 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli and Lorella Cuccarini)

Stella, 18 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Holy Francisco, (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Petit, 18 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Francesco – Spacehippiez, (chosen by Lorella Cuccarini)

Holden – Joseph Carta, 23 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Lil Jolie, 23 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Sarah, 17 years old (chosen by Lorella Cuccarini)

Ezio, 19 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

DANCERS

Dustin, 21 years old (chosen by Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo)

Mary Sol, 17 years old (chosen by Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo)

Nicholas, 22 years old (chosen by Raimondo Todaro)

Elia, 25 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Simone Galluzzo (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Chiara Porcariello, 18 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Sofia, 17 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro)

Gaia, 22 years old (chosen by Raimondo Todaro)

Kumo, 22 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro)

Streaming and TV

We saw the eliminated today, January 7, 2024, on Amici, but where to see all the episodes live on TV and in streaming? Appointment every Sunday at 2pm on Canale 5 for the new edition of Maria De Filippi's talent show. If you are not at home you can recover your bet at any time on Mediaset Play thanks to the on demand function.