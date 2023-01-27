The first rumors arrive about the 4 judges called to the studio to judge the students’ performances.

This year’s edition of Friends is approaching in small steps towards the evening which will be broadcast starting from the month of March. The students of the most famous school in Italy are grappling with earning the coveted recognition, namely that of reaching the final stages of the reality show and contending for the final victory that would pave the way for them into the world of music or dance.

Waiting to understand who will be the kids who will get there, the first rumors arrive on who will be the judges called to judge the performances of the students during the final episodes.

As reported by blastingnews. com there should be a total of 4: two men and two women. From a male point of view there should be the reconfirmation of Stefano De Martino and Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy. However, it will be from a female point of view that they will expect some news.

The other two judges who will be in the studio in March could be Anna Pettinelli and Emma Brown. The first of her would return to the program after having left her as a teacher, the second ditto after having been a coach in the final part of the program of the past editions.

At the moment they are only indiscretions and it will be necessary to wait a few more weeks to officially discover the cast that will participate in the final stages of the program.

Meanwhile, there are rumors about the episode that will be broadcast on Sunday 29 January. According to some spoilers that are circulating on the web, the two eliminated boys should be Samuel and Vanessa. The former should have been replaced by the will of Raymond Todaro, who let Alessio enter in his place. Vanessa, on the other hand, was eliminated at the behest of Emanuel Lo.

There is also talk of a dispute between the two coaches Raimondo Todaro and Alessandra Celentano for a task assigned by Raimondo to Gianmarco that the choreographer did not like.