Friends 2022: eliminated, who was eliminated today, December 4th

FRIENDS 2022 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated during today’s episode, Sunday 4 December 2022, at 2 pm on Canale 5? During today’s episode, the production chose to pardon the students who are still present in the school. Despite the measures that were announced during the week, in the end there was no new definitive elimination from the cast. Aaron, Mattia, Tommy Dali and Piccolo G were the four competitors who were severely beaten by Rudy Zerbi and Raimondo Todaro for the lack of attention shown to the cleaning to be done in the house. At the end of this recording, however, none of them had to abandon the talent show and therefore the dream of being able to access the evening.

Competitors in the race

There are 19 students who have entered the Amici 2022 school, with their respective teachers. Let’s see them together:

NDG – Lorella Cuccarini

Federica – Arisa/ Lorella Cuccarini

Wax – Arisa

Little G – Rudy Zerbi

Clique – Arisa/Lorella Cuccarini

Andrea – Arisa

Aaron – Rudy Zerbi/Arisa

Tommy Dali – Rudy Zerbi

Niveo – Lorella/Cuccarini

Ramón – Alessandra Celentano

Rita – Alessandra Celentano

Gianmarco – Alessandra Celentano

Megan – Raimondo Todaro

Samu – Emanuel Lo

Ludovica – Emanuel Lo

Magdalene – Raimondo Todaro / Emanuel Lo

Matthias – Raimondo Todaro

Asia – Raimondo Todaro

Samuel Antinelli – Raimondo Todaro

Streaming and TV

We saw today’s eliminations, December 4, at Amici 2022, but where to see all the episodes live on TV and in streaming? Appointment every Sunday at 2 pm on Canale 5 for the new edition of Maria De Filippi’s talent show. If you are not at home, you can retrieve your bet at any time on Mediaset Play thanks to the on-demand function.