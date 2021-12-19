2021 friends eliminated: who was eliminated today, December 19th

2021 FRIENDS ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated today, Sunday 19 December 2021, during the episode of Amici 2021 broadcast on Canale 5 starting at 2 pm? According to the previews, Cosmary was eliminated, to whom Alessandra Celentano did not reconfirm the shirt. The contestants will be able to keep their place in the school, they are Alex, Elena and Albe. Super guest of the episode, called to judge the competition between the singers, is Fedez. Nicole and Rea end up in challenge for next week.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen who was eliminated (eliminated) by Amici 2021, but where to see the talent live on TV and in streaming? Maria De Filippi’s talent airs this afternoon, Sunday 12 December 2021, at 2 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow the new edition in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it. Always on MediasetPlay it will be possible to review the various episodes thanks to the on demand function. Amici also airs in reruns on La5 and other unpublished video content is available on the Witty Tv platform and on the official social channels of the talent show. The daytime of the twenty-first edition of Amici will be broadcast on Canale 5 and will last about half an hour, immediately after Men and Women.