London(dpa)

Manchester United coach Eric ten Hag expressed his satisfaction and happiness with the level with which his team appeared during the friendly match that ended with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The victory is the third in a row for Manchester United in its friendly matches in preparation for the new season, as it beat Leeds United 2-0 in Norway, and Lyon 1-0 in Scotland.

Manchester United settled their match against Arsenal in the United States with a brace scored by Bruno Fernandez and Jadon Sancho. The victory over Arsenal was not limited to winning in regular time only, but also extended to penalty kicks, as it outperformed it 5/3.

“I think it was a very good match,” said Ten Hag, in statements published by Manchester United’s official website.

And he added, “This is the way I want the team to play, and this period of the year is when you can work on that in training, and translate that in matches.”

He continued, “Our desire is still to win, and I think the players showed that we had a really good match.”