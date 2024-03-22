Mazatlán Sinaloa.- The Mexican Under-23 Soccer Team will welcome the Argentina under-23 team in it El Encanto stadiumproperty of the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC.

The mister's squad, Ricardo Cadena, will face in the Pacific's pearl to the representative of ex player, Javier Mascheranoin his preparation towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He Tricolor will not participate in the summer fair after the failure in the qualifier of Concacaf. On the other hand, the Albiceleste will be one of the guests of the Conmebol by leaving, surprisingly, without olympics to the two-time gold medal champion, the Brazil's selection.

The exhibition match will be played this Friday night, March 22 from The charm. The ball will be put into play at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

Before the opening whistle on our Debate page we will let you know the names of the twenty-two players who will take the field to play the match Mexico-Argentina.

1.- Alex Padilla

2.- Rodrigo Huescas

3.- Emilio Lara

4.- Ramón Juárez (C)

5.- Omar Campos

6.- Sebastian Fierro

7.- Ozziel Herrera

9.- Ettson Ayón

10.- Jordan Carrillo

11.- Marcelo Flores

1.- Fabricio Iacovich

2.- Ian Glavinovich

4.- Joaquín García

6.- Marco Pellegrini

7.- Pablo Solari

8.- Cristian Medina

10.- Thiago Almada (C)

14.- Aaron Quirós

17.- Matías Soulé

19.- Lucas Beltrán

22.- Alan Varela

