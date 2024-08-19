Mexico City.- The Mexican National Team will face its counterpart from the United States in a friendly match that will take place on October 15 at the Guadalajara Stadium, which will host the next World Cup in 2026.

This match completes the fall friendly schedule for the Stars and Stripes, who will first face Canada on September 7 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

According to Ivar Sisniega, president of the FMF, the goal is to bring more matches of this nature with the Tricolor to Guadalajara. “It is important for the Mexican National Team to play at the Guadalajara Stadium before the 2026 World Cup and not just once, but several times,” he explained.

With this match, the National Team briefly abandoned its custom of playing on North American soil.

On September 7, the Tricolor will face its counterpart from New Zealand in what will be the debut of Javier Aguirre and Rafael Marquez on the bench of the national team. The duel will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. In this first call-up, the new coach of the Tri will see new faces and will bring back others who were not called up by Jaime Lozano. For the October match, he will also take advantage of the opportunity to try out new elements that can help him form his base team. The Mexican team will host the “Stars and Stripes” team for the first time in Aztec territory in a friendly game after 12 years, since the only precedent of something like this was on August 15, 2012 when the United States beat Mexico 1-0 at the Azteca Stadium with a goal by Michael Orozco. “I am very excited to be back home. Guadalajara is our home,” said national coach Javier Aguirre in the announcement of the match.