Lecce started the resumption of training several days ago. Today the Giallorossi are on the pitch in the morning at the Acaya for a training session divided into two groups. In the afternoon at 3 pm joint training began at the Heffort Sport Village in Parabita with the formation of ASD Soccer Dream Parabita which plays in the first category. Coach Marco Baroni did not use the starters, sending many Primavera players onto the field. For the record, the match ended 9-1 for Lecce.