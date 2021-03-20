ROMANIA (6 + 16): Savin, Capatina, Tarus, Antonescu, Motoc, Van Heerden, Neculau, Gorin, Surugiu, Plai, Onutu, Vlaicu, Popa, Dumitru, Melinte -They also played- Popoaia, Boldor-Boghita, Rupanu, Boboc, Iftimiciuc, Pristavita, Gordas , Cojocaru

essays: Capatina (60 ‘), Melinte (70’)

Punishment blows: Vlaicu (25 ‘, 43’, 44 ‘, 52’)

SPAIN (6 + 10): López, Pinto, Zabala, Guillaume Mora, Gibouin, Foulds, Quercy, G. Rouet, Ordas, Perrin, Güemes, Gimeno, Linklater, Malie – They also played – Futeo, Del Hoyo, Aboitiz, Peters, Ferrer, T. Munilla, Stewart, Jorge

essays: Rouet (42 ‘)

Conversions: Ordas (43 ‘)

Punishment blows: Ordas (8 ‘, 34’, 67 ‘)

Stadium: Ghencea, Bucharest. Match behind closed doors.

Referee: Nika Amashukheli, Georgian. Red to Quercy in 57 ‘, yellow to Mora in 50’, G. Rouet in 61 ‘, Malie in 63’ and Cojocaru in 77 ‘.