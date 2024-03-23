The Russian Football Union reported this Saturday the cancellation of the friendly match between the teams of Russia and Paraguay, scheduled for March 25, following an attack at a concert hall near Moscow with at least 115 fatalities.

“Due to the terrorist attack that occurred in Krasnogorsk (outskirts of Moscow), the Russian Football Union and the Paraguayan Football Association decided to cancel the friendly match between the teams of Russia and Paraguay,” says the official note.

The statement adds that according to an agreement between the parties, “the match could take place at another time.”

A woman places flowers in front of the Russian embassy as a sign of condolences after the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. Photo:EFE Share

“Fans who bought tickets for the match will be able to get a full refund,” the Russian Football Union said.

Russiawho did not dispute the past Qatar World Cup and will not play the Euro Cupdefeated Serbia (4-0) this Thursday in a friendly at Dinamo Moscow's Lev Yashin stadium.

Details of the attack

At least 115 people were killed in a shooting followed by a fire at a concert hall in a suburb near Moscowattributed by the Russian authorities to a “bloody terrorist attack.”

Rescue teams work in the area of ​​​​the armed attack in Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of Moscow. Photo:RUSSIAN INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE / AFP Share

The jihadist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the incident through a statement, shortly after this massacre became known.

“Islamic State fighters attacked a large Christian gathering in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds of people and causing widespread destruction there before retreating to their bases. safely,” reported Amaq, the IS propaganda agency on its Telegram channel.

The attack also left more than twenty people hospitalized, five of them in serious condition, and has become one of the most serious attacks, by number of victims, of those recorded in Moscow in the last 20 years.

A law enforcement officer patrols the scene of the armed attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. Photo:AFP Share

SPORTS

With information from EFE.