Mayo surrenders to the US government, the country that was —and is— its giant client for more than five decades, dedicated to trafficking different illicit substances, whatever the market demanded at that time: marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl.

The United States, the same country with whom he played cat and mouse during dozens of skirmishes, although at times it was not very clear who was the cat and who was the mouse. The greatest proof is that the unstoppable pursuit ends with an agreed surrender, without any shots fired. The same country that caught a good part of his clan: his sons Vicente, Ismael and Serafín, and his brother Rey Zambada.

El Mayo built an empire from nothing, literally. He rose from the basement of an impoverished community in Sinaloa, El Álamo, to become considered the powerful brain of an illicit business organization, mainly drug trafficking to a good part of the world.

The MZa corrido by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, opens with a dialogue for the capo’s ego showcase:

— Hey friend, are you from Sinaloa?

— No, my friend, Sinaloa is mine.

And the accordion of Los Tucanes opens with stanzas that clearly summarize the life of MZ, Mayo Zambada. They look for him everywhere and the man is not even hidden.

In January 2019 in New York, at the trial against Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, what was an open secret in his homeland was reaffirmed. El Vicentillo, son of Mayo, would say after greeting the Sinaloa native “My friend Chapo,” that his father controlled the Sinaloa police forces, local and federal. Particularly its director during two six-year terms of government: from 1999 to 2004, and from 2011 to 2016. That police director was Jesús Antonio Aguilar Íñiguez, with an appointment signed by governors Juan Millán, from the PRI, and Mario López Valdez, from a PAN-PRD coalition. Although in fact the appointment came from higher up, who could say that he is not from Sinaloa, but that Sinaloa is —or was— his: Mayo Zambada.

Since the second half of the last century, the state of Sinaloa, located in the northwest of Mexico on the Pacific Ocean, has been earning the nickname of the cradle of drug trafficking and a reputation that has spread throughout the world.

Emblematic men and women involved as heads of the global drug business, from production to export, were born here and expanded their business: Félix Gallardo, Caro Quintero, Neto Fonseca, Chapo Guzmán, the Chapitos, Cázarez, Beltrán Leyva, the Arellanos, Amado Carrillo… They made headlines from Sinaloa to the world. Today, all of them are incarcerated or dead, with the exception of Ismael Zambada, who remained active at 76 years of age and as the main head of the organization long considered one of the most powerful in world crime: the Sinaloa Cartel or the Pacific Cartel.

In 2024, events began to unfold around Ismael Zambada. In February, the fifth accusation against him was formalized by the US Government, made by the Federal Prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace. In March, Gilberto Martínez was captured in Sonora, The 50his operator in that area. In April, the Ecuadorian government included him as a military target. The following month, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the DEA, stated that Zambada García’s health was not good and threatened his leadership.

At the end of June and so far in July, Mexican federal forces have captured or killed some of the operators of the Mayo organization in Culiacán, Sinaloa. Nothing new for the leader of the organization, who has seen all those who have been collaborators or partners in the business fall around him.

Ismael Zambada did not appear to be a retired drug lord. The drug business, always at war, requires more than one front. For at least four years, El Mayo’s troops have been waging a bloody dispute in municipalities of Zacatecas against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Fresnillo, Jerez, Guadalupe and the capital have become real battlefields for control of their road network, strategic for both organizations.

In the 1980s in Culiacán, the pasteurized milk brand Santa Monica controlled the market. Dairy farms and the factory supported the occupation of the Zambada Niebla family: cattle ranchers. The El Mayo family. No other brand could come close to distribution, there was no need for threats, a simple health restriction on dairy imports was enough. It was the commercial opening, more than the United States Treasury Department, which issued a bulletin to that and other companies of the Zambada family, that turned the dairy into ruins.

Today, however, the Zambadas remain in the private education business, with enormous schools in Culiacán, and completely separated from Ismael Zambada, whom they say they have not seen for many years.

In 2010, Ismael Zambada opened his hideout to journalist Julio Scherer and even took a photo of himself placing his right hand on his shoulder, as if hugging him. Before that image, only the face of a stern man in his thirties was circulating. It took another three decades for El Mayo to lose his fear of being imprisoned. “I am terrified that they will lock me up,” Zambada would respond to the journalist, adding “I don’t know if they would have the guts to kill me.”

That interview fulfilled its purpose for El Mayo, putting pressure on the United States regarding his son Vicentillo, who was captured in Mexico City and recently extradited to Chicago. Today, Ismael Zambada overcame his panic and did not have to go through the dilemma of shooting himself rather than being caught. He took a plane, crossed the border without a visa, and turned himself in. In the end, he also coined another damning phrase in the event of turning himself in or being shot: “After a few days, we are learning that nothing has changed.”

