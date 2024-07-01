Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck, Romina Kunze

In mid-June, Jay Slater (19) disappeared in Tenerife. His friend reported a strange noise during the last phone call, shortly before the connection was lost.

Tenerife – 19-year-old Jay Slater remains missing. He was last seen alone on the Canary Island of Tenerife, and there has been no trace of the young holidaymaker since mid-June. His presumed last sign of life was after a music festival: on the way back to his accommodation, he spoke to a friend on the phone.

The missing man’s friend has now announced that he heard a noise during the conversation that suggests an accident. Meanwhile, the Spanish authorities have stopped the official search for the young Briton.

Jay Slater (19) remains missing: friend reveals further details – search called off

The last time Jay’s friends had contact with him was on June 17, when he was making his way back to his accommodation alone. He had missed his bus and was planning to walk the 11-hour journey. But the vacationer, who mentioned during the phone call that he had hardly anything to drink and only had one percent of battery left, never reached his accommodation. His disappearance is puzzling the authorities.

Friend reveals further detail from his last phone call with Jay Slater: “Off the road”

In the show “This Morning” on ITV A friend of Jay Slater shared details of a phone call he had made shortly before they lost contact. “He was on the phone walking down a street and he was down a little bit – not a big drop, but a very small drop, and he was going down and he said, ‘I’ll call you back, I’ll call you back,’ because I think someone else called him,” his friend Brad told the show.

Brad stated that he could hear Jay Slater’s feet sliding on rocks – at least that’s what he heard. “That’s how I knew he had gone off the road,” he explained. To him, it sounded like Slater was walking on gravel or rocks.

Police stop search for missing Jay Slater – investigation continues

One extensive search operation that lasted almost two weekswas unsuccessful. No clues were found as to Jay’s whereabouts. However, the search team was able to help a lost traveler. On June 30, the Guardia Civil of Tenerife informed the Channel BBC that the search for Jay Slater had been called off: “The search operation has ended. Yesterday was the last day of the search.” A spokeswoman for the Guardia Civil confirmed to Reuters that the search for Jay Slater was no longer “active.” However, the case was still open and there were several lines of investigation.

Jay’s family and other helpers are still on the island and are searching on their own. The mother of the friend who heard Jay walking on the gravel is also helping the family in the search. She told the BBC that the family wants to speak to the Spanish authorities on July 1 to find out more about the status of the investigation.

