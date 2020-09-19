Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the link of Disha Salian case is being linked to him. Disha died on 8 June, followed by the news of Sushant’s death on 14 June. On the death of Disha, there are many things going on on social media. Now a friend of Disha says that there were no symptoms like Suiside in the direction.

Positive girl was direction, there were no signs of suicide

Disha Salian’s friend Amit Tuli told Republic TV that she had spoken to Disha in May. At that time he did not have any symptoms like suicidal in the direction. He said that the direction was quite right. Amit told that Disha was a positive and good girl. He said that those who were with him at that time should be questioned, they can tell the truth.

Disha Saliyan’s 100 numbers were dialed by the police, who was the last call

Disha has not left a suicide note, there was no money problem

Amit said that Disha’s phone should be investigated as there is no party in Mumbai where selfie is not taken. He said that there was no money problem with the direction and he too has not left any notes.