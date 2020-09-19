Disha Salian’s friend Amit Tuli told Republic TV that she had spoken to Disha in May. At that time he did not have any symptoms like suicidal in the direction. He said that the direction was quite right. Amit told that Disha was a positive and good girl. He said that those who were with him at that time should be questioned, they can tell the truth.
Disha Saliyan’s 100 numbers were dialed by the police, who was the last call
Disha has not left a suicide note, there was no money problem
Amit said that Disha’s phone should be investigated as there is no party in Mumbai where selfie is not taken. He said that there was no money problem with the direction and he too has not left any notes.
