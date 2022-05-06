Sofia Sapega, who was taken from a forced-land plane with her Belarusian partner and journalist Roman Pratasevich last year, was sentenced Friday to six years in prison. This has been announced by the Belarusian human rights organization Viasna (‘Spring’). Belarusian court accuses Sapega of “inciting hatred”.

The 24-year-old law student managed a Telegram channel on which she disclosed, among other things, personal data of soldiers who helped put down the anti-government protests in Belarus. These flared up in 2020 after Aleksandr Lukashenko claimed with eighty percent of the vote to have earned his sixth term as Belarusian president.

Emergency landing

Sapega and Pratasevich — editor-in-chief of a key source of information for anti-government protesters during the anti-government protests — were flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, in May last year when their Ryanair plane suddenly made an emergency landing. According to Minsk, because of an anonymous bomb threat, but a bomb was never found. Sapega and Protasevich were both arrested immediately after landing.

The incident prompted new Western sanctions against Belarusian President Lukashenko, accused of electoral fraud. The European Union, among other things, closed its airspace to the Belarusian airline Belavia. According to Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Sapega has suffered ‘collateral damage’ from Lukashenko’s ‘attack’ on Pratasevich.