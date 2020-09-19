Actress Lisa Malik claims that Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon may have refused but they were dating. Both looked happy together. Lisa had a professional relationship with Sushant. He told that he had seen both of them happy at a birthday party.

Kriti’s birthday party mentioned

Lisa told IANS, I met Sushant about two and a half years ago. He was then with Kriti. Kriti had a birthday party. There was celebration in Bandra Club. He was always a charming person who went to a party and brought a smile on the face of the people. We had many common friends such as Mahesh Shetty.

Even if no one says it, spark makes sense

Lisa says, he was a cool and lovely person, his sense of humor was accurate and always kept the jokes alive. When asked why Sushant and Kriti looked like a couple to them, Lisa replied, the host is always busy when there is a public gathering or a birthday party. Therefore, Kriti was attending the guests of the party. I noticed that Sushant is very happy, dancing, bringing drinks and talking to everyone. He was very happy and trying to be a good host. Even if you do not scream and tell the world that we are dating, but the spark makes sense.

Kriti San did a post in which no one was named but said a lot in gestures!

We all knew that they were both together

Lisa says, if someone is treating the real host as a host, then something happens. We all knew that both are together, as much as they deny it. Kriti and Sushant never confirmed the news of their relationship. The two worked together in the film ‘Raabta’ in 2017.