The ‘evergreen friend’ China has once again come forward to save Pakistan facing global criticism on the issue of terrorism. He said that terrorism should not be linked to any one country. Pakistan has also made a lot of efforts and sacrifices to combat terrorism. The international community should recognize this.In a joint statement issued after the 17th meeting of the Indo-US Anti-Terrorism Joint Working Group and the third session of the India-US Designation Dialogue, the two countries condemned the indirect use of terrorism and cross-border terrorism. The two countries also demanded immediate legal action against the culprits of other terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai terror attack and the Pathankot airforce station attack from Pakistan.

Pakistan has sacrificed a lot

When asked about this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that terrorism is a challenge that all countries are facing. Pakistan has made a lot of efforts and sacrifices in combating terrorism. He further said that it should be recognized and respected by the international community. China is against all forms of terrorism.



China said – Do not add terror to any particular country

To a question on the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States on 19 years, Zhao said that the terrorist attack presented many challenges to global security. China is against all forms of terrorism and we believe that the United Nations should play a leading role. We oppose double standards on counter-terrorism action and attempts to link terrorism with a particular country.