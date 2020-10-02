President Donald Trump has been hit by the Corona virus exactly one month before the US presidential election. US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have been confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus. Trump himself tweeted this information on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his friend to recover soon as soon as Trump got corona positive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and wished his friends Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to recover soon. Let us know that after Donald Trump’s personal advisor, Hope Hicks, was corona positive, Donald Trump also got his test done, in which his report came out positive. The result of Melania Trump also came positive.

Donald Trump tweeted, ‘Tonight, Melania and I were confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus. We are starting the process of quarantine and treatment immediately. We will face it together. ‘ Earlier, Trump had tweeted on Thursday that his close aide Home Hicks had been confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus, after which he (Trump) isolated himself.

The President had said that he and first lady Melania have also got Kovid-19 examined and they are awaiting their report. Trump tweeted, ‘Hope Hicks, who was working very hard, has been confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus. The First Lady (Melania) and I are awaiting our investigation report. In the meantime, we will remain separate. Hope Hicks ‘traveled with the president in Air Force One’ earlier this week.