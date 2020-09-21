Irfan Khan’s friend and actor Chandan Roy recently shared such photos which made every fan emotional. Actually, Chandan recently went to see Irfan’s tomb. Sharing a photo of Irfan’s tomb, he wrote, Irfan was missing since yesterday. Unhappy with himself that he did not go to see his grave for four months. Today I went, he was resting there alone. There was no one around, there were only plants and there was silence. I left Rajnigandha there for them.

Irfan’s fans are reacting heavily to Chandan’s tweet. Everyone started remembering the actor.

Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating himself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went, there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/3xzoAS7zzZ – Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) September 20, 2020

After the departure of Irrfan Khan, his wife Sutapa always shares her experiences on social media about the actor. A few days ago Sutapa revealed during an interview that Irrfan was not a romantic, but he used to keep making special appearances to Sutapa in his own way. Sutapa had said, ‘Irfan Husband was not a material. I sometimes ask them to do some normal things like celebrating a birthday, but to no avail.

Sutapa told how he was when he was married to Irrfan after many years of relationship. Sutapa said that she could never find any fault in him as he could not remember even his own birthday. However, with a small effort from Irfan, Sutapa got a special feel.

Sutapa further said, ‘Irrfan used to sing Bengali songs for me because he knew that I loved Bengali songs very much. Irrfan cannot be defined as a husband, father and star according to social definitions because he surprised you by crossing every definition. He was very special to me and always will be.