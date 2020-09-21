As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. To register, click here.

Caricature: Klaus Stuttmann

Cyprus blocks Belarus sanctions: The EU foreign ministers want to decide on sanctions against Belarus. But Cyprus wants to combine this with punitive measures against Ankara – and that’s a problem. The European discussion about the reaction to the situation in Minsk shows one thing above all: the principle of unanimity is obsolete when it comes to punitive measures. A comment from our Europe expert Albrecht Meier.

Europe in corona times: A study shows: EU citizens have the impression that the international community failed during the crisis. Nevertheless, they want “more Europe”. How does that fit together? The two EU pioneers Mark Leonard and Ivan Krastev are trying to find an answer to give in their guest post.

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: For my colleague Anna Sauerbrey, the reactions of both Republicans and Democrats to the upcoming appointment to the Supreme Court show: US democracy is now extremely fragile.

The FDP federal party conference on the weekend: The FDP wants to co-govern. But for the time being this should not remain more than a liberal dream, explains our FDP expert Paul Starzmann. And my colleague Ariane Bemmer takes a look at FDP boss Lindner, which this time made headlines with an old man’s joke instead of content-related ideas.

Photo: dpa / Tagesspiegel

“New York is high heels, Leipzig is barefoot”: She wrote the scripts for “Unorthodox” and the “Germany” series: Why the US writer Anna Winger alienated from their homeland and now is the time for champagne.

Why nobody believed this seriously ill man: Numbness, chest pain, high blood pressure and diabetes: Doctors diagnose Christian F.’s mortal danger – the judiciary does nothing. Because the patient is sitting in the Plötzensee prison. And has a criminal record for fraud.

Why Europe cannot accommodate everyone: Millions of people dream of a life in Europe. But if the EU would grant most of the wish, then this Europe would no longer exist in a few decades, writes our columnist Harald Martenstein.

What are the advantages of wood as a building material: Experts rave: Sustainable, renewable and versatile. There are numerous examples in Berlin that show what possibilities wood offers for buildings.

To bake! A new baking idea every weekend. In part 11 we indulge in the only true sheet cake of autumn – Plum cake.

Read! Migration as an image of being lost: “Late Guests”, a beguilingly poetic novel by the Swiss writer Gertrud Leutenegger.

Listen to music! Fat bass and psychedelic vibes: Alicia Keys plays with genres on her album “Alicia”.

Visit an exhibition! You liked having your hair beautiful: a show on Museum Island in Berlin shows the Teutons as our distant relatives.

The British House of Commons votes planned internal market law ab: Johnson wants to change the 2019 exit agreement with the EU in key points. It is about special rules for the British Northern Ireland, which should prevent a hard border with the EU state Ireland and new hostilities there. The Lords would then have to debate the law. The EU rejects Johnson’s plan: In their opinion, parts of the current Brexit agreement will be undermined with the law.

The Federal Administrative Court is negotiating several lawsuits against the Fehmarnbelt link. Two environmental associations and several ferry companies oppose the plans for the major project. The tunnel is to connect Puttgarden with the Danish Rodby. The plaintiffs see planning errors and environmental violations. The court has allowed up to seven days for the hearing.

5 – euros per day. That is how much employees should im Home office can be deducted from tax as a lump sum in future. A maximum of 600 euros per year should be possible. Hesse and Bavaria want to campaign for this regulation in the Federal Council.

