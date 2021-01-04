CDU politician Friedrich Merz wants Turkey and Russia to participate in the EU internal market.

Berlin – The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz has suggested using the European Union closer economic ties to Turkey and later too To enter Russia. For the Turkey In the long term there is no chance of joining the EU. “But you can talk about anything below this level,” said the 65-year-old. “It would make sense to have an expanded European economic area with countries like the Turkey for example participation in EU internal market allows without them also having the rights of a Full EU membership buy with it, ”he told the newspapers Spark-Media group (Monday). “One day that could also be a perspective for Russia.”

Merz * said the agreement with Great Britain could be a certain role model. Great Britain was out of the EU stepped out. At the beginning of 2021 it also came out of the EU internal market and the customs union. A trade and partnership agreement should make the break compatible. So apply in Trade in goods no tariffs and quantity restrictions in the future either. The contract also regulates other issues, such as fishing and cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, justice and the police.

Brexit agreement as an example for Russia and Turkey? Resignation completed at the turn of the year

For Great Britain a new era began with the turn of the year. The Brexit, so the exit from the EU–domestic market and the Customs union, became the night to January 1st finally completed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of a “great moment” for the kingdom. The feared traffic chaos because of new Customs regulations was initially absent at the nodes.

At 11.00 p.m. (00.00 a.m. CET), the chiming of Big Ben in London heralded a new chapter in the country's history – after 47 years as part of the European community of states. On January 1, the free movement between, which had previously applied to 500 million people, ended Great Britain and 27 EU countries.