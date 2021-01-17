Friedrich Merz did one thing: right after that choice of the new CDU chairman, everyone is talking about him again. The loser plays a major role in Armin Laschet’s first interviews. In the party, he dominates the gossip afterwards. However, Merz has also achieved one thing: none of them talk well about him.

With his poisoned “Offer” to the winner, to make him Minister of Economic Affairs now and then, he seems to have overstimulated his cards. For the party, the bearer of hope becomes a problem.

You can see that just by looking at who wants to make a phone call on Sunday or even speaks out in public – and who doesn’t. Loyal Merz supporters seem to be speechless for the time being. Some people ask for your indulgence, they have to sleep on it for another night.

Sworn opponents of Merz are more talkative, but naturally only see themselves confirmed: He is just an egomaniac ambitious, surrounded from morning to night only by worshipers and immediately offended as soon as everything does not go exactly as he wants.

Merz delivers the material to his opponents

Merz himself provided evidence for this reading. His furious defiance against an alleged establishment that only wanted to postpone the party convention planned for December to prevent it already cost him supporters. Even in his fortress in Baden-Württemberg, sympathizers turned away. How should that work with someone like that at the top, describes one delegate the motive of the disappointed: “As party leader and as chancellor you have to deal with attacks and insults every day.”

Incidentally, this group of skeptics should explain the good performance of third-placed Norbert Röttgen in the first ballot as well as the relatively close result of the runoff election. For those who no longer wanted Merz, but definitely not Laschet, Röttgen was the alternative, party people explain the dynamic. The environment minister fired by Angela Merkel also appeared as a kind of protest candidate.

When Röttgen left, 81 party friends waved back to the old favorite Merz. Of course, he had to experience the same thing in the empty Berlin exhibition hall that had happened to him two years earlier in the seething hall in Hamburg. While the moderate speaker Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer convinced many with an emotional appeal to the soul of the party, the miner’s son Laschet met the warmth with the keyword “trust”.

Merz gave the taskmaster, who in his final passage offered guidance as an imposition: “I won’t make it easy for myself – but neither for you!” That sounded more like a threat than a promise.

One sentence denies itself

The attempt to present oneself as a passionate servant of the party, too, backfired completely. Back then, at the age of 16, he “did not join an agency for government offices”, the Sauerland native smashed from the podium into the darkness of the exhibition hall.

That in itself was a bit daring for a man who everyone knows that he was aiming for the CDU chairmanship only as a stepping stone into the Chancellery. According to his “offer” to Laschet, the sentence is only useful as a template for scoffers or as a study example for treacherous language that does not mean what it means, but the exact opposite.

The “offer” already has a suitable history. It begins at the Hamburg party congress. When Merz’s attempt at the CDU chairmanship failed two years ago, he refused a seat in the party presidium and let his followers from the economic wing tell the world that Merz must now be in the cabinet. Even then, the reputation was underpinned by the threat, only in this way could his followers be reconciled.

AKK, with the split in the party in mind, even wanted to meet his demand. She would have been ready to make the risky attempt to break the Chancellor’s resistance with a presidium resolution. But it never came to that. Merkel remained tough, the Merz supporters unreconciled and Merz himself an independent man with the theater post of vice-chairman of the CDU-affiliated but not recognized as a party organization Economic Council.

Merz, the presidium was not enough

This time his seat in the presidium was padded in advance. Informed people report that Laschet asked Kramp-Karrenbauer last week to remain as an assessor on the most important management body in the event of his victory. The outgoing party leader declined with thanks. Considering her own experience, she recommended offering the place to the loser.

When the three applicants withdrew to an adjoining room in the exhibition hall immediately after the decision, Merz was basically open. In a collective SMS, he let his close supporters know: “I have offered him to take on responsibility, including in the presidium. We all want the CDU to be recognizable and successful.” Medium-sized company boss Carsten Linnemann and the JU chairman Tilman Kuban, who followed the digital party congress together, promptly campaigned publicly for the presidium: to involve Merz there would be a strong sign in the election year.

They had “skipped” that too. Merz the serving party post was not enough. He asked the Ministry of Economics on top of that.

Laschet refused. Neither could he accept the cabinet seat, especially not from a standing position, nor could he have wanted to. In the most critical phase of the corona pandemic, changing the person responsible for survival aid for the economy – Merkel could not get involved even if the candidate had not listed himself as her vengeful intimate enemy for two decades.

Altmaier himself emphasized the next day that the vast majority did not want to talk about posts, but that one rolled up one’s sleeves. “In addition, integration is better than division.”

Merz saw things differently on Saturday: Without a ministry, no presidium, that’s that! Röttgen had waited for the opportunity and applied. Laschet had to go back to the stands. While he was still announcing in the closing words that he would talk to Merz about where he could best work “in the party”, the first reports were running on the ticker: Merz now publicly demanded the ministry.

An affront and a legend

Merkel dismissed him coolly: “The Chancellor is not planning any government reshuffle,” she said to the government spokesman. Laschet let it be gently flashed: “The question is not for today,” he said in his first interviews. The designated party leader – formally he has to wait until the postal vote results on Friday – also gave an insight into how the meeting with Merz had gone. That should invalidate stab-in-the-back legends.

There are enough of them on the way anyway. One goes against Jens Spahn. The health minister, angry Merz supporters, committed a nasty foul when he used the question and answer session after introducing the candidates as an advertising minute for Laschet. In fact, report delegates, Spahn could have screwed up the team partner’s victory. Because in the internal WhatsApp groups of the delegates, supporters of all three applicants were equally indignant.

Formally, the contribution was even permitted. The statutes do not ask for a question on the agenda item “debate”. Politically, he had no instincts, especially after the minister had promoted himself more than his team friend in the months before. Spahn received a bad result as a deputy and had to apologize contrite on Sunday: “It was not the right format.”

Laschet’s tight election result is a burden enough

For the time being, nothing more was heard from Merz. He found no advocates. Supporters like the former Hessen boss Roland Koch or the Baden-Württemberg top candidate Susanne Eisenmann demanded unity. Eisenmann wants to win your election in eight weeks. Despite a strong tailwind from Berlin, this is not easy against the popular green father Winfried Kretschmann. Intra-party skirmishes are the last thing she needs.

The people of Baden-Württemberg could use a member of the Presidium Merz who shows himself to be a good team player with every constituency applicant. But who, asks a member of parliament from the Ländle, can now even invite the partisan warrior on his own behalf? That was immediately interpreted as a hidden affront to the new federal chairman. Laschet’s tight election result is a burden enough anyway. It shows the same rift in the party as it did two years ago.

Merz himself knows exactly how important it would be in the Bundestag election year to at least cover up this crack. On Thursday evening he was a video guest at the Junge Union. When the new boss was confirmed by postal vote, he demanded there must be at least an eight in front of the final result. But then he was still sure that he would be the boss.