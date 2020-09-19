The fact that Germany wants to take in around 1,500 migrants from the Greek islands is not a problem for CDU chairman Friedrich Merz. But he sharply criticizes when the federal states and mayors wanted to have their own asylum policy.

More and more migrants and refugees are moving into the new tent camp in Kara Tepe on the Greek island of Lesbos. According to the authorities, 5,000 people have now been housed there after the fire in the Moria camp.

C.DU chairman Friedrich Merz has welcomed the federal government’s promised admission of over 1,500 refugees from the Greek islands. “As long as there is no functioning distribution mechanism in Europe, Germany can take in some of the recognized refugees. That really doesn’t overwhelm us, ”said Merz, who at the party congress wants to be elected CDU boss in December, the editorial network Germany.

Merz criticized the federal states and mayors who had offered to accept refugees after the fire in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. “Not every state or mayor can make their own asylum and immigration policy,” he said. “Because they all want the costs of accommodation to be reimbursed by the federal government.”

Decent housing in the EU is important. This is also possible at the external borders of the EU. The lesson from the refugee crisis of 2015 is that rules have to be followed. Those who even demand the admission of all refugees are calling for the Dublin Regulation, according to which asylum applications must be made in the first host country, to be suspended, Merz said.

EU Commission urges all states to find a joint solution Of the 1,553 migrants Germany wants to take in, only a few will come from Lesbos. Nevertheless, Interior Minister Seehofer defends the decision in the Bundestag: “Up to the moment I am the only Interior Minister in Europe who has proposed a solution for the humane answer,” said Seehofer.

A number of federal states and municipalities had agreed to accept refugees, but failed due to resistance from the federal interior minister Horst Seehofer (CSU). The grand coalition has now agreed to accept around 1,500 more refugees from the Greek islands.

Hundreds of families who have already been recognized by the Greek authorities as entitled to protection are said to benefit from the aid measure following the destruction of the Moria camp on Lesbos by several fires.

What Merz wants to do differently than in 2018

In the event of his election as CDU chairman, Merz does not expect his party to split. He also assured that he would then involve his competitor Armin Laschet. “If I am elected, I do not see such a split,” said Merz. “The majority of party members at the grassroots level would like a clear course to be determined. And when I become party chairman, Armin Laschet will of course be a deputy chairman in my team. “

In 2018 Merz had already run for the CDU chairmanship and just lost to Kramp-Karrenbauer. He made it clear that he wanted to make his appearance at the party conference a little different this time than back then: “In 2018 I gave a very serious speech because I assumed that the party expected that. I understood that a few sparklers must appear in such a speech. “