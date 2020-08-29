He still wants to be CDU boss. He doesn’t see his job at Blackrock as an obstacle. And he is not convinced of a women’s quota for his party.

taz am weekend: Mr. Merz, what kind of car do you drive privately?

Friedrich Merz: We drive an Audi Q3 privately. Why do you care?

Does it go faster than 130 kilometers per hour?

Of course.

Green leader Robert Habeck has said that his party will not participate in a government as long as Tempo 130 is not applied on German autobahns. Is the Union going with that?

We are not conducting coalition negotiations through the taz! In addition, the speed limit on German motorways is a side issue.

It could save lives.

Most deaths are on country roads and in the city centers, many within the speed limit. The frenzy in the city centers or on country roads is the bigger problem, and there is already a speed limit everywhere.

Don’t you take what Habeck said seriously?

Our country is facing enormous challenges. When a Speed ​​limit If the Greens really have the highest priority on motorways, then I’m even more looking forward to the election campaign.

Do you think black and green in the federal government is realistic?

The CDU governs successfully with the Greens in some federal states. We may have to see whether this also works in the federal government after the federal election.

The Deputy Green Group Leader Agnieszka Brugger sees with you “above all your own ambitions for power and no change away from the ice-cold Mister Neoliberal”. what is your answer?

I don’t know the lady and don’t know what she means by that.

That you are neoliberal.

The term is deliberately misused. It originally stood for the liberals who designed the social market economy. Today neoliberal is used as a political battle term by people who want to abolish the market economy. This is a classic example of how political framing discredits a successful regulatory principle.

Are you not a neoliberal?

I am a supporter of the social market economy. It is neither simply ‘capitalist’ nor ‘cold’, as the left repeatedly asserts, but the system to which we owe prosperity and social justice in Germany.

Your image as a neoliberal did not fall from the sky: You once wanted to raise the retirement age to 70, you questioned the protection against dismissal, you want to encourage tax incentives for share purchases and oblige the unemployed to clean up graffiti.

You put everything in one pot. I never said some of it.

What?

I never asked for retirement at 70, even if, among many other things, it is still haunted on social media. In addition to reading the titles and chapter headings of my publications, people might want to read the contents as well. At that time, in 2000, I thought early retirement was the wrong way to go and called for my working life to be adjusted to the increased life expectancy. It came with retirement at 67, and it is regrettable that this is now being partially reversed.

Friedrich Merz is an established brand. Do you think that you can still change your image towards the political center?

Thank you, I take that as a compliment. We don’t have enough clearly recognizable brands in German politics. My brand essence is the social market economy, with an emphasis on both: social and market. That puts me right in the middle of politics. And with social spending of one trillion euros a year, it’s legitimate to point out that we shouldn’t stray too far from the market. Because that’s where the money is made.

You said you belong to the upper middle class with an annual income of one million euros. Do you still see it that way?

How do you know how much my annual income is?

Is that not enough? That was the estimate in media reports.

My wife and I are both employed; we live normally in a small district of a town in the Sauerland. I have always paid a lot of taxes in this country. For me, economic independence was and will remain the basis for my political activities.

Do you understand that you are associated with social coldness and arrogance?

I perceive that some political opponents and, unfortunately, parts of the media too, repeatedly raise the mood against me with such distorted images. But they are wrong. And many who know me better know that too – even if they belong to other parties.

You would be the first Federal Chancellor to be the head of the supervisory board of a multinational financial group. Is this proximity between finance and politics good for political culture?

I would be the first party chairman of the CDU who not only made a career in party politics, but switched twice between politics and profession. That would be new for Germany, but not bad for that reason alone.

Are you afraid that your job at Blackrock could become a campaign problem for you?

I have never worked for a company whose ethical principles I cannot defend. Blackrock is a fantastic company and has also contributed to more people becoming shareholders in Germany. This can prevent old-age poverty and is therefore precisely my position.

You are the ideal opponent for the Greens or the SPD, aren’t you?

I hope that I am the ideal chairman of the CDU. I don’t define myself according to whether it can have advantages or disadvantages for political opponents. I am concerned with the clear profile of the CDU.

Are you sticking with your candidacy for a fight at the CDU party congress? Or maybe you come to an agreement with Armin Laschet in advance?

Combat candidacy is the wrong term because, as is well known, I do not run against an incumbent. There are three applicants to succeed a party leader who is no longer available after two years. This is a completely normal process in a democracy and should not be framed as a “candidate for a fight”.

Are you doing your party good?

In the surveys of both CDU members and citizens, I am ahead when it comes to who would be the best chairman. Why should that harm the party? In addition, the CDU has to learn again to formulate policies independently, regardless of the government. In 2021, the differences between the parties will have to become more apparent again. I would like to contribute to the CDU becoming clearer again. Governance is not an end in itself. We have to say where we want our country to be in ten years’ time.

Angela Merkel’s success story was not to be clearly distinguishable from the SPD and the Greens. Do you want to change that?

I remember the 2017 federal election, when the CDU got the worst election result in its history. At the moment that is overshadowed by Angela Merkel’s good crisis management. But we know that things will not continue like this with the federal election in 2021 at the latest. The potential of the CDU is currently at best in the range of 25 to 30 percent among the regular voters, so we are doing better in the polls than the party in society. We have to do something about that.

At the CDU party congress, a binding women’s quota of 50 percent from 2025 will also be voted on. How will you vote?

A quota is always only the second-best solution, whether in politics or in business. Because it is determined from above. It would be better to solve the problem from below, in other words to attract more women as members.

That has been tried for decades. You are a self-confident, sometimes wide-legged CDU politician. How do you want to attract female voters?

I cannot see that women’s approval of me is below the CDU average. I would even argue that the opposite is true.

Oh yes?

64, was CDU parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag until 2002. In 2018, the lawyer ran unsuccessfully for the CDU chairmanship. He was defeated by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. He competes again at the party congress, this time against Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen.

Check out how much approval I get from women of all ages on social media. There is for example “We women for Friedrich Merz”, a broad-based initiative not influenced by me. There is nothing comparable for either of the other two applicants. And of course I’m very happy about it. Without wanting to offend anyone: We have had female party leaders for twenty years and a woman as Federal Chancellor for 15 years. Somebody has to imitate us first. But the fact that it works so well at the top obviously did not mean that we had solved the structural problem below, that is, with the members.

Is it Angela Merkel’s fault?

Again, I am not denying the problem. But I am not convinced that we can solve this with quotas alone. Incidentally, quite a number of women in the CDU also see it that way. The dividing line in my party is not between ‘bad old white men’ and ‘good young women’.

Do you only want to solve the problem through appeals?

We are discussing ways of giving the CDU district associations sufficient incentives to win more women as members. This requires a well thought-out incentive system for the local and district associations. I admit, no one has found the Philosopher’s Stone yet. But the party congress in Stuttgart will have to make a decision on this.

The nominations for the constituencies are currently running. Are you a candidate?

At the moment I am concentrating on the party conference.

What if you are not elected CDU chairman in Stuttgart? Will Blackrock hold a place for you?

No. And I don’t think about ‘what if …’. I’m competing to win the vote in Stuttgart.