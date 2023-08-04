BDamaged reputation, poor cooperation, unresolved personnel issues – this is how many CDU officials are currently describing the situation in their party. Three Union politicians are fighting doggedly in front of and behind the scenes for the best starting position for the internal chancellor duel, Friedrich Merz, Markus Söder and Hendrik Wüst. Slips and mistakes made by party chairman Merz are publicized by his opponents within the party, to the delight of the traffic light coalition.

Why hasn’t Merz managed to end the wars of succession that have plagued the Union since the dawn of the Merkel era? In order to clarify that, you also have to look where Merz has or should have the say: in the party headquarters and in the Union faction in the German Bundestag.

The Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, the headquarters of the chairman in Berlin with around 150 employees, does not seem like a strong, orderly force in the turmoil. On the contrary. At the beginning of July, Merz dismissed his Secretary General Mario Czaja. Czaja was elected in January 2022 with more than 90 percent of the delegate votes. Merz had proposed the former Berlin senator for the office to demonstrate diversity, a social politician from the East, alongside him, the market economist.

In addition, Christina Stumpp from the southwest as Deputy Secretary General. Czaja had impressed Merz because he had won a direct mandate deep in the red east of Berlin. The Hellersdorf-Marzahn constituency had been in the hands of the SED successor organizations for decades, most recently with Petra Pau (Die Linke). Until Czaja started. The man, thought Merz, must have it.







Shrunk Faction

Czaja should bring the party headquarters into shape, but above all stand for the attack department. Merz had told his general secretary that he wanted a “general”, not a “secretary”. He himself initially wanted to focus the parliamentary group on opposition work and challenge the traffic light government. That was difficult enough, the CDU and CSU MPs, spoiled by power, had to learn again how to make a small request to the government or manage to formulate applications without expert support from the ministries.

The parliamentary group has shrunk to 197 MPs, from 311 in 2013 and still 245 after the 2017 election. It also turned out that a number of politicians with government experience wanted to use the legislative period as a well-funded end phase. They did not follow the example of Peter Altmaier and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had returned their Bundestag mandates.

A lot of work for Merz and the first parliamentary director Thorsten Frei. Also with her CSU colleague Alexander Dobrindt, one of the transport ministers of the Merkel era. Merz first repaired the relationship with the CSU. He then focused on the parliamentary group and parliament, where he distinguished himself as an agile frontman for the opposition. It went quite well, soon the Union was back at 30 percent.







But the hope for Czaja was not fulfilled. In November of last year, Merz hired a new federal manager in the form of former group manager Christoph Hoppe, with whom he has known for decades. By then, at the latest, Czaja should have realized that his place was outside in talk show studios and at party events, according to the Adenauer House. He should bring the CDU forward with good ideas and lively attacks on the political opponent.