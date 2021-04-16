Friedrich Merz from the CDU hopes to return to the Bundestag. On Saturday he will play the political duel against Patrick Sensburg in the Hochsauerland district, which will take place in a football stadium.

Hochsauerlandkreis – Belonged from 1994 to 2009 Friedrich Merz* to the German Bundestag. The former CDU parliamentary group leader now wants to go back there. To do this, however, he has to fight a duel at the district level. Accordingly, the 65-year-old hopes to move into parliament as a direct candidate for the Hochsauerlandkreis.

The Political duel between Friedrich Merz and Patrick Sensburg from the CDU, which decides who is in the Bundestag* moves into Berlin, also generates great interest outside the region. While his colleague assumes balanced chances, sees himself Friedrich Merz as a favorite, like the CDU man in an interview* With sauerlandkurier.de protested.