Kommando „Fallen Anker!“

Das Bild ist ein Abendbild. Durch die Ausrichtung der Kirchen erkennt man, dass das Licht von Westen einfällt. Die Fischer kommen heim. Die Brigg aber ist bugwärts anders als alle anderen Schiffe nicht nach Westen, sondern nach Osten ausgerichtet – wie die Kirchen mit ihren Chören. Ziehen die Lotsen im angeseilten Ruderboot die Brigg aus dem Hafen? Bricht das Schiff also auf, während alle anderen heimkommen? „Nein“, erklärt uns die Ausstellung „Sehnsuchtsorte“ im Pommerschen Landesmuseum Greifswald, das sich Friedrichs Bild zum Jubiläumsjahr aus der Berliner Nationalgalerie ausgeliehen hat. Die Kuratorinnen Birte Frenssen und Henriette Maxin erläutern durch Begleittexte und ergänzende Skizzen Friedrichs, dass man an Seilen und Takelagen wie an der Position des Rudergängers am Bug sehr genau ablesen könne, dass gerade das Kommando „Fallen Anker!“ gegeben werde. Der Anker, ein altes Symbol des Glaubens, wird also nicht gelichtet, sondern er senkt sich in diesem Moment. Das Schiff kommt tatsächlich heim, ist aber nicht auf den irdischen Hafen ausgerichtet.

Zwanzig Jahre später wird Joseph von Eichendorff dichten: „O Trost der Welt, Du stille Nacht! / Der Tag hat mich so müd gemacht, / Das weite Meer schon dunkelt, / Lass ausruhn mich von Lust und Not, / Bis dass das ew’ge Morgenrot / Den stillen Wald durchfunkelt“. Während sich die Nacht über die Welt legt, richtet sich das Schiff aus auf das, was außerhalb des Bildes liegt. Friedrich hat mit Anker, Schiff, Licht, Hafen und allen Mitteln der Kunst im Grunde eine Meditation komponiert über den ersten Vers im elften Kapitel des Hebräerbriefes im Neuen Testament: „Es ist aber der Glaube eine feste Zuversicht auf das, was man hofft, und ein Nichtzweifeln an dem, was man nicht sieht.“

Caspar David Friedrich: Chalk cliffs on Rügen, 1818 Art Museum Winterthur, Oskar Reinhart Foundation

The Greifswald exhibition goes into depth. It is based on just two of Friedrich’s central paintings, the aforementioned “Greifswald Harbor” and the “Chalk Cliffs on Rügen” borrowed from Winterthur. In the second painting, added drafts from Friedrich’s so-called Oslo sketchbook explain how the painter deliberately raised the horizon line of the sea in front of the Wissower Klinken by double in order to be able to capture the abysmal depth and the infinite expanse in one and the same view. What we see in the painting is not a naturalistic depiction of what the naked eye would see when looking from the Rügen Stubbenkammer onto the Baltic Sea. It is again an “invisible” allegory, composed of various aspects of visibility.

The story behind the man kneeling in the middle is also told in Greifswald. In the summer of 1815, Friedrich was hiking on the chalk cliffs with a friend from Dresden, the mint master Friedrich Gotthelf Kummer. On August 10, Kummer almost fell while climbing the cliff. Friedrich got help and had his friend pulled back to the edge of the bank. Kummer kissed the ground there and celebrated the day from then on as his second birthday. Three years later, Friedrich visited the spot again with his wife Caroline and his brother Christian and his brother’s wife Elisabeth. The painting thus autofictionally composes various events from Friedrich’s biography into a new story.

“If only I had come to Greifswald first!”

Of course, all of these details are already known to Friedrich researchers, but most of the exhibition’s visitors are not. And this concentrated analytical procedure as an exhibition concept provides an aha moment for many. Ruth Slenczka, the director of the Pomeranian State Museum, reports on the reaction of one visitor who exclaimed after the tour: “I have seen the big Friedrich exhibitions in Berlin and Hamburg. If only I had come to Greifswald first! I would have understood everything much better.”

Greifswald embeds Friedrich’s art in Pomerania’s regional history, understood as cultural, natural and economic history. Friedrich not only painted the chalk cliffs, but also studied the imprints and fossils of “the creatures of the sea of ​​many kinds, how they live and how they lived thousands of years ago and turned to stone,” as he writes. The Rügen pastor Bernhard Olivier owned a huge collection of rocks, fossils and archaeological finds, which Friedrich had already examined in detail in 1806.

Ten years later, at the same time as Friedrich was painting the chalk coast, the scientist and prehistorian Friedrich von Hagenow was inspired to research the fossils in the chalk from the same collection. At the University of Greifswald, Hagenow developed the “Dikatopter” from the then popular camera lucida – a prism in a holder that allowed an object to be viewed through the eye and reflected on drawing paper at the same time – with which he could make enlarged drawings of fossils. The Greifswald exhibition also tells Hagenow’s story and documents how the research-based view of chalk was once again reflected in painting. At the same time, in 1852, Hagenow leased all of Rügen’s chalk quarries and opened a chalk factory in Greifswald, from whose residues he extracted more than 100,000 fossils for his own research. The cargo was unloaded in Greifswald harbor.

The geobotanist and plant ecologist Hansjörg Küster, who died in February and whose great book “The Baltic Sea” brought together the cultural history and natural history of this sea in an exemplary manner over twenty years ago, would have enjoyed this exhibition.