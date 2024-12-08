Bobsleigh pilot Francesco Friedrich made a perfect start to the season on his home track in Altenberg in Saxony. He won the two-man and four-man bobsleigh, relegating his rival Johannes Lochner to second place in each case. The four-man competition was decided in just one run on Sunday after China’s Kaizhi fell. The opening races were eagerly awaited because Thorsten Margis moved from Team Friedrich to Team Lochner shortly before the start of the season. Margis was still missing on Sunday due to a lack of training.