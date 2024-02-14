The European Commission (EC) has authorized the use of omaveloxolone in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older with Friedreich's ataxia (Fa). It is – explains the pharmaceutical company Biogen in a note – the first treatment approved in the European Union for this rare genetic, neurodegenerative and progressive disease.

“Over the years of clinical practice I have been able to observe the devastating impact that Friedreich's Ataxia has on those affected and their families – says Sylvia Boesch, MSc, principal investigator of the Moxie study and head of the Center for Rare Disorders of the Innsbruck movement, Department of Neurology, Medical University of Innsbruck (Austria) – People with Friedreich's Ataxia treated with omaveloxolone as part of the clinical study recorded relevant and clinically significant improvements in everyday life. This approval has generated optimism within the community: omaveloxolone has the potential to usher in a new era in the management of Friedreich's Ataxia.”

Friedreich's ataxia is the most common form of hereditary ataxia. The first symptoms generally appear during childhood and include progressive loss of coordination, muscle weakness and fatigue. As the disease progresses, vision and hearing problems, difficulty speaking and swallowing, diabetes, scoliosis and serious heart disease may also arise. Many people with FA require walking aids and are often required to use a wheelchair within 10 to 20 years of diagnosis. Unfortunately, complications related to the disease contribute to reducing the average life expectancy to 37 years. “Precisely in the month dedicated to rare diseases – observes Maria Litani, president of the Italian Association of Ataxic Syndromes (Aisa) – a new therapeutic option arrives that fills an important unmet need. We have been waiting for this day for years and we are convinced that with the approval of omaveloxolone by the European Commission, a period full of significant innovations in the treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia will begin, for the benefit of all the people who live every day with this rare disease ”.

The approval of omaveloxolone by the European Commission is based on efficacy and safety data from the placebo-controlled Moxie part 2 study. At the end of 48 weeks, patients who received the treatment had significantly better scores on the 'Modified Friedreich's ataxia (mFars) compared to the placebo group. All components of the mFars assessment, including swallowing ability (bulbar function), upper extremity coordination, lower extremity coordination, and standing stability, were favorable to omaveloxolone compared to placebo. Further exploratory data was provided through a post hoc, propensity-matched analysis in which patients treated with omaveloxolone in the Moxie (extension) study achieved lower mFars scores at 3 years compared to a corresponding natural history cohort. The most common side effects are: increased liver enzymes, decreased weight and appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, fatigue, oropharyngeal and back pain, muscle spasms and flu.

“Biogen is proud to be able to add omaveloxolone to its portfolio of therapies and to be able to respond to a strong unmet medical need by making the first treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia available in the European Union to people living with this disease – comments Matteo Papi, medical director of Biogen Italia – We have already started collaboration with the medical community and local authorities to guarantee access to treatment in the shortest possible time. Our thanks first and foremost go to the community of people with Friedreich's Ataxia, for their fundamental contribution to the development of omaveloxolone, which made today's approval possible.”

The European approval is “a milestone towards global access to the treatment – underlines Jennifer Farmer, Chief Executive Officer of the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (Fara) – We are grateful to all the researchers, the clinical centers, the people living with the Friedreich's Ataxia and their families, patient associations, Biogen and the European Medicines Agency for all their efforts, in terms of research and development of the drug and awareness-raising, which led to this approval. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Friedreich's Ataxia community with the aim of promoting access to treatment where it is needed.” The Euro-ataxia patient association also “welcomes the approval – remarks Andreas Nadke, president of Euro-ataxia – our members have worked for many years to see this long-awaited day arrive. We are convinced that from today a period full of significant innovations in the treatment of the Fa will begin.”