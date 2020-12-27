Stefanos Kapino: Werder’s number two can hardly be rated. Stefanos Kapino was always in the squad, but was not used. You can at least be sure that the Greek will be ready in an emergency. Grade: 5/10.

Marco Friedl: Marco Friedl is the big winner of the Werder season so far. The Austrian is clearly playing about his intended possibilities. In the league, he didn’t miss a minute and developed into a defensive anchor. He has developed so much through play that more and more responsibility can be placed on him. Grade: 8/10.

Ömer Toprak: Ömer Toprak has been part of the Bremen squad since last summer. But you could hardly get any great impressions from the clearer in the first season. That has already changed. The Turk didn’t stay completely fit, but mostly he did his job well. Above all, his man marking was convincing. Grade: 6/10.

Milos Veljkovic: It could have been his season. However, the first half of the season suggests that Milos Veljkovic will again not be the decisive factor. Compared to the competition, he lacks consistency and fitness. Due to injury, he only came to a few missions. After all, he was able to indicate his qualities in these games. Overall, however, the Serb shows too little. Grade: 4/10.

Niklas Moisander: The captain stayed on board for another year, but lost his regular seat and established status. In terms of his sporting value, he was almost completely replaced by Friedl. As an experienced institution, it continues to set the tone, at least in the cabin. Grade: 3/10.

Christian Groß: Christian Groß is and will remain a phenomenon. In almost every assignment, he proves that the winner is much more than just a regional league kicker in the autumn of his career. Regardless of whether you are in midfield or in the defense center: the calm in person is great. Technically, it always surprises. At most, the lack of speed is really to blame for him. Grade: 6/10.

Ludwig Augustinsson: In the meantime, Ludwig Augustinsson was briefly absent due to an injury. Otherwise the Swede did a lot of things right, especially offensively. His flanks have increased in terms of precision. Too often he has to be helped out defensively. In some cases Augustinsson lacks balance in his game. Grade: 6/10.

Felix Agu: Newcomer Felix Agu couldn’t quite meet expectations. The Bremen full-backs were simply too constant for that. He was used three times as a joker, but remained mostly pale. With his speed, however, he is definitely a candidate for more missions. To do this, however, he still has to gain maturity. Grade: 3/10.

Kevin Möhwald: After his long injury break, the midfield motor was slowly introduced. But when Kevin Möhwald was on the pitch, he was always an asset and convinced with his physique and stamina. There are also two hits on his account. Gradually it becomes an increasingly important factor. Grade: 6/10.

Jean Manuel Mbom: Before the season, not even the Werder fans had the youngster on the list. Jean Manuel Mbom was thrown into the deep end by Florian Kohfeldt after just a few weeks. Right from the start he was able to keep improving. However, he wasn’t always flawless. Grade: 6/10.

Maximilian Eggestein: Maximilian Eggestein is still unable to match his form two years ago. This season he is much more stable than last year and has not missed a single minute. His three goals are the reward for his hard work. Partly still a bit limited, but it enriches the midfield enormously. Grade: 7/10.

Romano Schmid: Many Werderans would have liked to see the creative player from Austria play earlier. The returned loan has only had four missions so far. He made a difficult debut in these, but kept flashing his qualities. With the best line-up, he is still a little too far away from the starting line-up. Grade: 5/10.

Leonardo Bittencourt: Leonardo Bittencourt’s first games of the season were particularly successful. He scored his third goal on the ninth day of the match. But after that he dived more and more. As a solo entertainer, he was mostly unsuccessful in his actions. Overall, he showed a decent first half of the season. Grade: 6/10.

Milot Rashica: The Promising One; this is how Milot Rashica has been known for many months. The Kosovar missed not only the achievements, but also the millions he had hoped for. There are also many injuries that limited his first half of the season to five missions. In these he scratched his old liveliness, but also ran after a lot. Grade: 3/10.

Yuya Osako: Yuya Osako has become more and more of a bogeyman. But there was not much he could do about his status. An assist jumped out at the end. But in almost every operation it falls short of expectations. Grade: 2/10.

Josh Sargent: Werders Josh Sargent was seeded and should benefit from the many uncertainties in attack. However, its development continues to stagnate; as the sole tip, he disappointed too often. Three scorer points are not enough to repay the trust placed in him. At least it can still be clearly seen that he has what it takes for a breakthrough. Grade: 4/10.

Niclas filling jug: At the start of the season, Niclas Füllkrug was life insurance par excellence. In addition to his four goals, he directed the fortunes of the attack and led the way as a fighter. Then another injury threw him out of his rhythm. His physical condition is the only thing that the striker has ever had to blame. Grade: 7/10.

Nick Woltemade: Nick Woltemade is more of a talking point for his lack of contract extension than for football milestones. The lighthouse is used again and again as a joker. In the end, it is not enough for more. And he didn’t make enough of his possibilities either. Grade: 3/10.

Davie Selke: Frank Baumann wasn’t the only one who had hoped for more from Davie Selke. The lanky attacker has so far not been able to play himself in the foreground and is currently injured. He could not use the failure of Füllkrug to his advantage either. The few missions earned him two hits. Otherwise, the 25-year-old was only conspicuous as a starter. Grade: 3/10.