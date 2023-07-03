The entrepreneur and car collector Friedhelm Loh lives in Ewersbach. Now he is opening what is probably the most spectacular museum for automobiles in Germany.

If you follow the main street of Ewersbach, you will inevitably end up at the car museum “The Loh Collection” with more than 150 vehicles from 1886 to the present day. Image: National Auto Museum

ZTwo roads lead to Dietzholztal-Ewersbach. Anyone who decides to take the route via the B 253 and joins the 30,000 or more cars that are counted daily in Frohnhausen and Wissenbach, including unnumbered trucks, gets a feeling for the importance of trade in the stop-and-go traffic and industry in an area that simply looks green in the lee of the A 45, but up close turns out to be an important production site.

On the other hand, if you come from the direction of Siegen and take the country road via Salchendorf, Helgersdorf and Werthenbach, which meanders ever more steeply up to the Haincherhöhe, you have it all to yourself. Sharp curves, serpentines and wavy lines follow one another at such short intervals that the road would be legendary elsewhere and possibly bear a name like “Dragon’s Tail”, and at least in the Odenwald it would be peppered with speed traps. It’s as if it was created solely for sheer driving pleasure – after every bend, the view opens up anew to a low mountain range landscape that is reminiscent of the swell of the sea in a strong wind. Valleys and ridges alternate. And because the bark beetle has provided for farsightedness, the panoramas reach almost down to the Rhine and up to the Sauerland, so that your heart melts.