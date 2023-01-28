Since a traumatic event, 24-year-old Frieda no longer dares to leave her house. When a gasper starts bothering her, she no longer feels safe at home either. In five episodes, this fiction podcast consisting entirely of telephone conversations follows as Frieda’s sanity is tested by her telephone assailant.

In such an all-dialogue-driven story, the tiniest hiccup in the acting can break the spell. That doesn’t always go well in this series either, but it’s still great how quickly you get involved with Frieda and the returning callers. The setting is also strong: the story takes place in 1995, when privacy was not yet about the internet, but about telephone books.

The Hijgerfive episodes of 14-22 minutes, Karin van der Meer & Hanneke Hendrix,