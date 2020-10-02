Friday’s TV films include a valid opening of the Swedish Millennium Detective Trilogy

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Puppet shop and beautiful Lilith ★★

(Finland 1955) A puppet dealer (Martti Katajisto) is suspected of being a saboteur. Jack Witikka grabbed a rare genre in a Finnish film: an adult fairy tale.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Divergent – Outolintu ★★★

(USA 2014) In the future, people (e.g. Shailene Woodley) will be divided into different departments based on their characteristics. The first part of Neil Burger’s series of dystopias teaches young people social criticism. (K12)

Hero at 7 p.m.

Men who hate women ★★★★

(Sweden / Denmark / Germany / Norway 2009) Hacker Lisbeth Salander (Noomi Rapace) and journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Michael Nyqvist) investigate the case of the missing teenage girl (Julia Sporre) in the 1960s. Niels Arden Oplev opened Stieg Larsson’s detective-based crime film trilogy with a feminist perspective on sexual violence. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Shelter ★★★

(USA 2012) A budding CIA agent (Ryan Reynolds) oversees a South African shelter and gets a veteran spy on his hotels (Denzel Washington). Daniel Espinosa’s action film keeps the viewer interested. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Independence Day – A new threat ★★

(USA 2016) Aliens return 20 years later. Roland Emmerich directed the sequel to his 1996 disaster film. The main emphasis is on effect milling. Starring Liam Hemsworth. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Song to Song ★

(USA 2017) A couple of musicians (Rooney Mara and Ryan Gosling) and music producer (Michael Fassbender) get entangled in a trilogy. Terrence Malick immediately directed his 2015 film Knight of Cups followed by another art drama that seems to inadvertently parody his more successful works. There will be a pseudophilosophical jorina and beautiful people horticulture in beautiful scenery. A lot of musicians are seen as cameos, e.g. Patti Smith, Iggy Pop and Flea. (K16)

Subject at 9.15 pm

Rocky V ★

(USA 1990) Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) trains his disciple (Tommy Morrison). The fifth installment of the sports film series directed by John G. Avildsen should have been missed. (K16)

Hero at 9:45 p.m.

Logan Lucky ★★★

(USA 2017) The unfortunate Logan brothers (Adam Driver and Channing Tatum) plan to rob a racetrack of vaults. Steven Soderbergh returned from retirement to direct an entertaining crime comedy. The script was written by Jules Asner under the pseudonym Rebecca Blunt. Asner did not want to be revealed that she was the director’s wife. The film sees such an imaginative robbery that it seeks out peers in film history. (K12)

Nelonen at 10.30 pm

Lethal Weapon ★★★

(USA 1987) Divergent cops (Mel Gibson and Danny Glover) are forced into a working pair. The opening of Richard Donner’s series of action comedies is a modern classic. (K16)

MTV3 at 10:35 p.m.

Elvis & Onerva ★★★

(Finland 2019) 16-year-old high school student Elvis (Johannes Brotherus) gossiping about his raped classmate Onerva (Mimosa Willamo). Directed by Mikael Syrjälä as his firstborn, the youth film catches on #metoo themes from the perspective of a boy accused of sexual violence. (K12)

TV2 at 10:50 p.m.

Born to Be Blue ★★

(USA 2016) Robert Budreau directed the biography of jazz musician Chet Baker (1929–1988) (Ethan Hawke). The film exhausts the viewer with an artificial artistic flute. (K16)

TV5 at 3.10