Genoa – The activists of Fridays for future took to the streets today, at 9.30, for the procession organized on the occasion of the global strike for the climate. The demonstration, which started from the Principe underground station, will cross via Balbi, piazza della Nunziata, via Garibaldi, where the students will stop for a demonstration, and piazza Matteotti. Traffic disruption expected.

A Fridays for future protester’s sign

Among the reasons for the protest is the request that the profits of the large fossil companies go to support the public servicesit development of renewable energiesthe reduction of energy consumption and emissionsan enhancement of rapid mass transit throughout the national territory.

Fridays for future also calls for the extra profits of fossil fuel companies to be taxed. And that no new fossil fuel projects are started.



The Fridays for future procession in Genoa

The procession, made up of about three hundred people, is opened by sixth grade students from the comprehensive school of Rapallo.