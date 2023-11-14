Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Split

After Greta Thunberg’s new statements about Palestine, Fridays for Future Germany is distancing itself: “We stand for ourselves.”

The Hague/Berlin – Greta Thunberg’s renewed commitment to Palestine concerns Fridays for Future Germany: The German branch is distancing itself from the icon of the climate protection movement. Ricarda Lang (Greens) had previously made critical comments. At the weekend, Thunberg, among other things, described Palestine as an “occupied territory” by chanting “No climate justice on occupied land”. “I came here for a climate demonstration, not to hear political views,” a protester who jumped onto the stage countered her.

It was the largest climate protection demonstration in the history of the Dutch capital: between 70,000 and 85,000 people took part in a demonstration on Sunday – more than ever before. In a joint statement, organizations such as Extinction Rebellion, Fridays for Future, Oxfam and Greenpeace highlighted the importance of the general elections on November 22nd. These are “the most important that ever existed” for climate protection.

The Israel-Gaza war is causing dissonance among climate activists: Luisa Neubauer (right) and Greta Thunberg (here on the third day of the evacuation in January 2023 in the brown coal town of Lützerath) are apparently going their separate ways in the future. © Henning Kaiser/dpa

Fridays for Future Germany distances itself from Greta Thunberg

Fridays for Future Germany has now distanced itself from Greta Thunberg:

At Fridays for Future Germany we have a clear decision: As a movement, we stand clearly against all anti-Semitism. We don’t make any compromises. We stand up for the protection of Jewish life – here and everywhere. This is also why we have suspended the processes involving international networking. Greta Thunberg is currently hurting a lot of people with her positioning. What is crucial for us is that she does not represent Fridays for Future Germany, we stand for ourselves.

Greta Thunberg had already spoken up for Palestine in October, but spoke out against the atrocities committed by Hamas. At that time, Fridays for Future Germany distanced itself from the international account of Fridays for Future, on which accusations were made against the Israeli state and “Western media”.

Protester warns of division in the climate movement: “I felt abused”

Jumping onto the stage was a man named Erjan Dam, a retired physiotherapist and climate activist. Dem Mirror he said about his impressions at the demo: “I felt abused – and so did many other participants.” And he warned of a split in the climate movement: “If Greta Thunberg or other leading activists constantly talk about the Palestine question, that creates a problem Disagreement. People who disagree are repelled by such speech. “That’s damaging the cause,” he continued, demanding: “The climate protection movement should concentrate on its core issue: climate protection.”

It was only on Monday that a current study was published which confirmed that too little is being done to protect the climate worldwide. “Despite decades of urgent warnings and wake-up calls, our politicians have failed to mobilize anything close to climate protection at the required speed and scale,” said the study author. In order to keep global warming to a level that is tolerable for people, enormous efforts would still have to be made in renewable energies, phasing out coal and reducing oil and gas subsidies. (dpa/kat)