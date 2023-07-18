Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

The organization Fridays for Future presents an immediate program for the transport sector. In it, the climate activists call for, among other things, the expansion of public transport and a speed limit.

Berlin – Minister of Transport Volker Wissing and its ministry are a thorn in the side of the organization Fridays for Future. With their own emergency program for the transport sector, the climate activists now want to increase the pressure on the federal government to change direction in transport policy. Among other things, they call for a speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour on motorways or the expansion of local public transport and rail. In addition, their program provides for car-free inner cities and the expansion of cycling infrastructure.

In addition, the organization called for again the resignation of Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing. The activists even accused him of “refusal to work”. FDP-politician before. Fridays for Future accuses the federal government of “breaking the law” with regard to its own climate goals. Background is that both the The transport and building sectors once again failed to meet the federal government’s CO2 reduction targets last year. Such sectors must use emergency programs to explain which measures are to be taken to ensure that the goals are met in the medium term. The deadline for this expired on Monday.

Fridays for Future call for the resignation of Transport Minister Volker Wissing

“Under the current legal situation, there is a very clear legal obligation to submit an emergency program,” said FFF lawyer Caroline Douhaire. She describes the omission of the sectors as a “breach of the law”. For the second year in a row, Wissing is not complying with the law, said Viviane Raddatz, climate chief at the environmental protection organization WWF Germany.

The federal government rejected the allegations on Monday. A government spokeswoman in Berlin referred to the climate protection program that the federal government presented in June. A spokesman for Transport Minister Wissing said: “We disagree with the assertion that we have not presented any additional climate protection measures.” The climate protection program of the federal government also contains additional measures for the transport sector. The Ministry complies with the legal obligation.

FFF calls for Wissing’s resignation: Minister criticizes climate activists

Wissing also criticized the proposals for more sustainable transport Fridays for Future. They ignored “the reality of life for most people in Germany. The program would cause serious damage to the economy and prosperity,” he said.

The transport sector had already failed to meet the federal government’s climate targets in 2021. The Ministry then drew up an immediate programme. This was assessed as so inadequate by the competent expert council that the committee dispensed with a more comprehensive examination – also because the ministry had already referred to the climate protection program of the federal government at the time.

Climate activists call for Wissing’s resignation: Federal government does not meet climate targets

Transport is the biggest construction site when it comes to climate protection, said Pit Terjung from Fridays for Future. That’s where the least has happened in the last few decades. In 2022, the transport sector, with around 150 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, was 11 million tonnes above the 139 million tonnes permitted for the year.

The federal government wants to reform the climate protection law with its targets for each sector. Compliance with the climate targets should no longer be checked retrospectively according to various sectors such as transport, industry or agriculture, but should be forward-looking, multi-year and cross-sectoral. In the future, the federal government as a whole should decide in which sector and with which measures the permissible total amount of CO2 is to be achieved by 2030 – but only if the target is missed two years in a row.

Fridays for Future again criticized the project on Monday as a “step backwards”. “We need and demand a climate protection law that sets the course for Germany to become climate-neutral by 2035,” said Terjung. With the abolition of the sector targets, “the overdue mobility turnaround is in danger of losing its last momentum,” said Greenpeace traffic expert Marissa Reiser.

The transport sector had also become a contentious issue at the Berlin state level in recent weeks. The announcement by Transport Senator Manja Schreiner from the CDU, plans for cycle paths and the usefulness of certain projects for the time being to the test, had recently caused a lot of criticism and debates about transport policy in Berlin. (dpa/fmü)