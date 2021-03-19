Activists from Fridays for Future took to the streets in Hamburg on March 19, 2021 and left a lasting impression there.

Hamburg – Climate activists from the Fridays for Future movement took to the streets in Hamburg. In spite of Corona and increasing numbers of infections* The climate fighters apparently did not want to miss the opportunity to remind them of the Paris climate goals. That is why the activists gathered all day on March 19, 2021 in downtown Hamburg to draw attention to themselves. With success: Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher and Senator for the Environment Jens Kerstan came by and watched the action of the climate protectors up close.

The action that the activists carried out was different from what we usually know from Fridays for Future. Usually thousands of people come to the demonstrations and run through the streets shouting and singing. On Friday, March 19, 2021, it was rather quiet. The activists didn’t care about the volume, they wanted to leave a lasting impression in downtown Hamburg – with success. What exactly the climate fighters from Fridays for Future in Mönckebergstrasse in Hamburg* you can see here. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.