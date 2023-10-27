Home page politics

A statement from “Fridays for Future International” on the war in Israel is causing discussion. The Central Council of Jews and politicians are demanding consequences.

Berlin – In view of an anti-Israel post on the international account of the climate protection movement Fridays for Future (FfF), the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany sees an urgent need for action for the German branch. “I expect a real decoupling from Luisa Neubauer and Fridays for Future Germany, a change of name of the organization and the breaking off of all contacts with Fridays for Future International,” said Josef Schuster Picture.

If Neubauer is serious about her words from the Brandenburg Gate, where she expressed her horror at global anti-Semitism and also Germany’s special responsibility for it Israel emphasized that she had to “finally break away from this organization”. Neubauer spoke at a solidarity demonstration for Israel and against anti-Semitism in Berlin on Sunday.

In view of the war, the German group Fridays for Future clearly distanced itself from anti-Israel statements on the climate protection movement’s international account on Thursday on

The German section of Fridays for Future distances itself from the statements of the international section. © IMAGO/bruno kickner

Comment not coordinated with FFF-Germany

“No, the international account – as previously emphasized – does not speak for us. No, the post has not been coordinated with us. No, we do not agree with the content,” the German branch of Fridays for Future said via X.

On Instagram, the international FfF account made harsh accusations against the Israeli state and “Western media”. Among other things, the media concealed the fact that Hamas and its attacks on Israel are rooted in “75 years of oppression and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians.” It is not a conflict, but a genocide.

Politicians are calling for FfF-Germany to distance itself from the international association

Protests against the statements also come from politicians. FDP-Vice parliamentary group leader Lukas Köhler demanded in the World: “In order to maintain a small remainder of credibility, Fridays for Future Germany must now completely distance itself from the international association.” The Parliamentary Managing Director of the SPDgroup, Katja Mast, a “very clear and unmistakable distancing and reprimand” from the German group. The CDUMP Ronja Kemmer also criticized in the World, through the post Fridays for Future has officially gotten rid of its actual concern. (erpe/dpa/epd)