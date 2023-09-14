On Friday 15 September, with “Il Secolo XIX” Levante edition, readers of Decimonono will find a special insert by six pages entirely dedicated to the Entella-Sestri Levante derby, scheduled for Saturday evening (8.45 pm) at the Comunale stadium in Chiavari. This is a historic match: for the first time, two football teams from Tigullio (the expression of two cities that are just eight kilometers away from each other) will face each other in the national Serie C championship. An advert for the football movement of the entire area and beyond.

The Comunale stadium of Chiavari will be packed with fans (already exceeding the ceiling of three thousand spectators, including pre-sale tickets and season ticket holders) for a match that pits two clubs characterized by a historic sporting rivalry against each other. But above all it will be a great celebration: this is the hope of the two presidents, Antonio Gozzi and Stefano Risaliti. The insert features interviews with the number one players of the two clubs, their respective captains and more. A special initiative of the “19th century” for a truly special match.