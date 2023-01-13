Several theories surround Friday the 13th, considered the “unlucky day” in Brazil and in other parts of the world. In addition to this January 13th, the combination will be repeated in October this year. There is no consensus on the origin of its meaning, but several versions try to explain the reason for the “bad omen” on this specific date, much explored in horror films.

“Friday comes from Venus, who is the female goddess who is linked to love, pleasure, eroticism and beauty. Friday is also linked to lust and Halloween. The number 13, on the other hand, is linked to bad luck”, says Oscar D’Ambrosio, post-doctor and doctor in education, art and cultural history.

According to D’Ambrosio, in the Holy Bible, for example, the end of the world begins in the 13th chapter of the Apocalypse. In Christianity, the Holy Supper was attended by 13 people: the 12 apostles and Jesus Christ. And Friday was also the day of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

There is also a version linked to the Norse and Loki, the god of quizumbas and dirty tricks. He was the 13th guest to arrive at a dinner with other gods and he made a racket – he even spit in the faces of the other guests.

“We still have the reflection in the Tarot, for example, Arcanum 13 has an image of a blade that is linked to death, understood as a transformation. But, anyway, the association takes place between the 13 which would bring bad luck, being linked to death, and Friday, which is the day of lust”, adds the specialist in cultural history.

Another theory says that the “prejudice” against 13 is due to the fact that it succeeds the number considered “perfect”. “We have the 12 signs of the zodiac. And the thirteenth enters a mysterious world, as if it ruins the perfection of the number 12?, says D’Ambrosio.

According to the most well-known superstitions, people should not go under stairs, break a mirror or even open an umbrella indoors at the risk of having even more bad luck. Other beliefs such as not crossing with a black cat, however, have an impact on risks to cats, especially on this day.

Phobias caused by the date or number 13

The specific fear of Friday the 13th can further develop into phobias called paraskevedecatriaphobia or frigatriskaidekaphobia. The fear of the number 13 is known as triskaidekaphobia.

Both the phobias related to the day (Friday the 13th) and the phobia linked to the number 13 are part of anxiety disorders.

“We call it a phobia when anxiety is far above proportionate for a given situation. That is, the person understands that as a threat, being considered an irrational fear. These situations are just a few more examples of irrational fear phobias”, says Nina Ferreira, psychiatric doctor, specialist in schema therapy, neurosciences and neuropsychology.

Generally, phobias focusing on the date or the number 13 happen to individuals with a genetic predisposition, who are more likely to be more anxious. “There are also previous experiences involving this. The person heard that something brings bad luck or went through negative experiences on a Friday the 13th and correlates this with the risk of it happening again”, says the psychiatrist.

In times of crisis, the individual may show symptoms of intense anxiety, believing that a catastrophe could happen on that day. “The person can feel a pain in the chest, have shortness of breath, sweat and also have a paralysis reaction. That is, the person does nothing because it’s Friday the 13th?, adds the specialist in schema therapy, neurosciences and neuropsychology.

With regard to treatment, it is indicated that the patient seeks medical help to deal with phobias when they impact their daily lives. “Generally, psychotherapies are indicated, in particular, cognitive behavioral therapy to treat phobias in general that cause suffering to the patient. Only if the phobia of Friday the 13th or the number 13 is very intense and disturbs the quality of life, the person should undergo treatment”, says Nina.