“Hey Arnold!” was created by Craig Bartlett and aired on Nickelodeon between 1996 and 2004, becoming one of the favorite cartoons of an entire generation.

Despite being an animation focused on minors, on more than one occasion there were horror episodes that, together with the story told, caused the children to end up disturbed. At present, different scenes that generated the greatest impact are remembered.

Today, Friday the 13thwe review the five most disturbing episodes, that, we are sure, you will remember more than one.

the ghost bride

This chapter brings together betrayal, murder, a broken heart and a myth that has been passed down from generation to generation. The plot is set in the Middle Ages, when a woman was abandoned at the altar because her fiancé had fallen in love with her sister, whom he married the next day.

That is when the betrayed woman decides to put on her wedding dress and go to the newborns’ house to kill them. When the police arrived they found the bodies butchered while the bride was rocking in a chair and throwing rice at the corpses and humming the wedding march. Following that, she ended up committing suicide by throwing herself out of the window.

Jack the four eyes

Arnold and Gerald find some strange glasses on a stormy night, prompting Grandpa to tell them the story of Four-Eyed Jack, a former tenant who had a strange obsession with beans. Such was this that it caused a pot to end up exploding causing his death. Jack was never heard from again, his body was never found, only his strange glasses, that is why, every stormy night, he returns to the guest house in search of his glasses.

The Mad Engineer’s Ghost Train

Arnold’s grandfather brings a new horror story starring a crazy train driver, who makes his train lose control and end up derailing. Every anniversary of the grim event, the driver returns looking for new passengers who will never reach his destination. All those who are trapped on his train will have hell as their final destination, where they will be received by the devil himself.

Phoebe cheats

After Phoebe cheats in the poetry contest, she is plagued by guilt represented by the statuette she won in said competition. It should be noted that the woman on the statuette is Emily Dickinson, author of the poem that Phoebe stole. The fact that the statuette came to life and claimed her for what she did, undoubtedly scared more than one child who saw the episode.

The Headless Horseman

The story told by Arnold begins with a mysterious woman who approaches a coachman for a walk in the park with the intention of finding her missing Scottish dog. Giving her red scarf to the driver so that she has something to cover herself from the cold, this garment would be the cause of the driver’s decapitation. The woman’s deranged laugh ended the story, thus creating the legend of the headless horseman.