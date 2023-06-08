Games as a service must always keep something in mind, and that is that one day they can close their servers if the project fails to connect with the audience to which it is dedicated. It seems that this is happening to friday the 13th: The Gamebecause at the end of the year it would be withdrawing from the market to the misfortune of some who still play it.

This news has been released by the game’s publishers, Gun Media, but something that is striking is that it is not due to lack of interest from the people, but rather due to licensing issues with the films. So users have time to buy it until the next December 31and it will not be a purchase in vain, because the servers will not stop working.

It is worth mentioning that to make the purchase more attractive for new users, the base game has dropped in price to $5.00 USD, this in order to be purchased by those who were interested in it.

However, there is something that must be taken into account, since the servers are not going to last an eternity active, having the December 31, 2024 as the last day so that it can be played. So, those who purchase it at this time should keep in mind that there is already an expiration date.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It’s a shame that this kind of thing happens, but working with movie licenses is always going to be a problem for companies. Perhaps they did not want to renew due to profit issues.