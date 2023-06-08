Friday the 13th: The Game apparently will be removed from sale to end of the yearon December 31, 2023, when the license purchased by Gun Media for the asymmetric multiplayer horror game will officially expire.

Currently engaged in development of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the authors have published a post to explain to their users what would happen and why. In fact, since 2024 Friday the 13th: The Game will no longer be available for purchase in any form.

In any case, for another full year, i.e. until 31 December 2024, those who already own the title can continue to use it. Indeed, those wishing to try it will be able to do so by taking advantage of a substantially lower price: $4.99 for the game and $0.99 for each DLC.

Released in April 2017 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with the Nintendo Switch version arriving two years later, Gun Media’s asymmetrical horror is therefore preparing to conclude a journey that lasted over six years.

However, the shutdown of the servers once again puts the spotlight on the age-old issue of software preservation and the implications of a digital-only market.