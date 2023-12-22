We remind you that on December 31, 2023 it will be removed from the sale Friday the 13th: The Game. The asymmetrical multiplayer game will end its run in nine days. It will be possible play until December 2024.

Developed by IllFonic e published in 2017, Friday the 13th: The Game sees groups of survivors trying to evade player-controlled Jason as he roams Camp Crystal Lake, killing every player in reach in creatively grisly ways. The dedicated servers were shut down in November 2020, but Quick Play lobbies and the ability to play private matches remained active.

The announcement of removal from sales of Friday the 13th: The Game took place in July 2023.