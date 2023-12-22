We remind you that on December 31, 2023 it will be removed from the sale Friday the 13th: The Game. The asymmetrical multiplayer game will end its run in nine days. It will be possible play until December 2024.
Developed by IllFonic e published in 2017, Friday the 13th: The Game sees groups of survivors trying to evade player-controlled Jason as he roams Camp Crystal Lake, killing every player in reach in creatively grisly ways. The dedicated servers were shut down in November 2020, but Quick Play lobbies and the ability to play private matches remained active.
The announcement of removal from sales of Friday the 13th: The Game took place in July 2023.
The problems with Friday the 13th: The Game
Friday the 13th: The Game is a decent game, enjoyed by many, but it had its limitations. First of all, at launch it had problems with the servers which made it difficult to play regularly.
What really clipped the game's wings, however, was one legal dispute on the ownership rights of the Friday the 13th license which prevented the developers from creating DLC and keeping the game healthy.
If you are looking for a similar product, you can opt for Dead by Daylight.
