Friday the 13th has arrived, one of the best-known days in popular culture due to all the mysticism it contains, especially due to a large number of horror and misfortune movies. The image of Jason with his machete is perhaps the most famous due to the existing film saga of the character.

However, there are other films that are also worth remembering and seeing at least once. And what better date than this to review a list of popular films that were created based on superstitions of this day.

“Friday the 13th” – Don’t leave home

The classic of classics. “Friday the 13th” taught us that Friday night is deadly for anyone on the street, as an infamous killer (in this case Jason) may be on the prowl.

“Poltergeist” – Houses on cemeteries

“Your house may be built on a graveyard and it will make the ghosts come after you.” You’ve probably heard this idea before. The movie “Poltergeist” portrays this superstition about haunted houses very well.

“Paranormal Activity” – While you sleep

“Supernatural things happen while you sleep.” If there is a film that portrays this well, it is “Paranormal Activity”, whose first film in the saga shows through a mockumentary what terrifying things happen during the early morning.

“Drag Me to Hell” – Dangerous Witches

The case of Alison Lohman in the Sam Raimi film makes it clear that if you make a witch angry, it can go more than bad for you. “Drag Me to Hell” is the perfect story of why approaching witchcraft would bring you not only bad luck, but a terrible fright.

“Black Cat” – Bad luck

“If you cross a black cat, it will bring you bad luck.” One of the best known superstitions and that to this day comes to mind every time you come across a feline of this color. In “Black Cat”, it turns out that this animal becomes a serial killer through telepathy.