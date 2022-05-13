The last time we saw a movie from the “Friday the 13th” franchise was in 2009. But if fans of the horror saga that began in 1980 think that no production company has in mind to take it to the cinema, they are wrong.

With Jason Voorhees as one of the most emblematic horror characters, his return to the big screen is uncertain, especially due to the legal problem in which his copyright is involved.

How did the dispute over “Friday the 13th” start?

The dispute boils down to director Sean S. Cunningham hired Victor Miller to write the original 1980’s “Friday the 13th,” one of the defining slasher franchises of the ’80s. Despite writing that movie, he didn’t own the rights, and Cunningham did, for what he received. the financial rewards of the saga’s success over the past 40 years.

A director and a screenwriter dispute authorship of Jason

Attorney Larry Zerner, who has been closely following the lawsuit and was also part of “Friday the 13th: Part III,” said on Twitter that the years-long legal deliberations appear to be coming to an end, and the courts have finally delivered a verdict. in favor of Miller. Unfortunately, this is just one step in a long process to get Jason Voorhees into theaters.

Following this news, CNN spoke with Cunningham, Zerner and Miller’s attorney, Marc Toberoff, about the fate of the franchise, which has been credited as authorship by the screenwriter, but in some respects. In the interview, Zerner mentioned that “Victor only owns the US rights and only the first script and Sean owns an adult Jason Vorhees who wears a hockey mask. That is, one cannot make a film without the permission of the other”.

“We can now license a remake, a prequel or even a sequel movies, as long as those movies don’t use any additional copyrighted elements. Miller owns the rights to his script, including the sequel, but can’t Jason be portrayed older than he was in the first film? That makes no sense. Then comes the question of the mask. Shall we make a new one? Why can’t we use the same? It’s illogical. We can license television series, explore Crystal Lake and how Jason became who he is, but the law continues to limit us, ”shared the screenwriter’s lawyer.

In conversation, director Sean S. Cunningham He said he’s prepared to take Miller back to court if he tries to do anything from “Friday the 13th” without his permission. Additionally, he stated that he believes Miller is headed for failure if he tries to do something that involves “an adult Jason without a hockey mask.” Cunningham believes that the international rights to the franchise are still in his hands.

On this, the lawyer who has followed the case, Larry Zerner, said that if Cunningham and Miller cannot resolve anything between them in the short term, “the public will have to wait for 53 years to pass, time in which the character and the story it will be in the public domain and anyone can make a movie.”

So who owns Jason now?

Miller can control the original film’s script and characters, but not the “Friday the 13th” title, nor the content of the sequels that include the adult Jason and the iconic hockey mask that has defined him since Part III. For his part, Sean owns the older Jason, who wears the mask. This means that they both own the character, but at different stages of their development.

What is certain is that “Friday the 13th” fans are hoping Cunningham and Miller decide to make a new movie together so they can both benefit from it and give audiences something they’ve been waiting for 13 years: more Jason movies.